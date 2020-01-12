Trisha K. Shearer has joined The Northumberland National Bank as senior vice president, human resources. In her role she is leading all human resources activities at the bank including attracting and retaining talent, compensation, benefits and company training. She is also a member of the bank’s senior management team.
Shearer has more than 22 years of experience in human resources leadership roles in the Central Susquehanna Valley. She is a graduate of Bucknell University with a degree in business administration. Shearer is active in the community including serving as vice president of the Bucknell Club of the Susquehanna Valley, member of the Women’s Giving Circle of the Susquehanna Valley and is a graduate of Leadership Susquehanna Valley. She is very active with the Pennsylvania Bankers Association, currently serving as secretary of Group 4.
Diane L. Elliott has also joined The Northumberland National Bank as senior vice president, branch administrator. She is leading all branch activities including customer service, branch operations, physical security and facilities. She is also a member of the bank’s senior management team.
She has more than 40 years of retail banking experience in the Central Susquehanna Valley.
She attended Susquehanna University and is a graduate of Leadership Susquehanna Valley. Elliott is active in the community including Lewisburg Area Sunset Rotary Club and is co-chair of The Public Library of Union County annual auction.
Korey Reedy and Keith Crebs are the latest two additions to the growing real estate franchise at RE/MAX Bridges in Lewisburg and RE/MAX River Valley Realty in Northumberland.
Although joining the offices at the same time, Reedy will work at River Valley Realty and Crebs will be based at Bridges.
Both new to the business, they have earned their real estate licenses from the state and have spent the last few weeks training to serve their clients.
With a concentration on first-time buyers, they’ve been working diligently to be prepared for what’s expected to be a busy spring market.
Ann Hilliard, the broker/owner at both offices, said she is “thrilled to be able to add to our team of seasoned agents. Keith and Korey are solid citizens with a passion for real estate. They’ve proven to be eager students and will serve their client base well. We’re happy they’ve chosen to affiliate the with #1 real estate company.”
The local RE/MAX offices can be reached by calling 570-473-8888 in Northumberland or 570-768-4792 in Lewisburg..