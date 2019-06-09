The Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania has announced the promotion of Wayne K. Barz to Chief Investment Officer.
Barz has served as Ben Franklin’s Manager of Entrepreneurial Services since 2000, having overseen the expansion of Ben Franklin’s incubator facilities from 18,000 square feet to 129,000 square feet.
In his new role as Chief Investment Officer, Barz will direct Ben Franklin’s Enterprise Development group, which has the primary responsibility for identifying early-stage firm and established manufacturer client investment and support opportunities, and managing relationships with each client.
he group also executes on Ben Franklin’s mission to continue improving the region’s business-technology infrastructure by catalyzing business incubation, university and college centers of excellence, and angel investor networks, among other initiatives.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) secretary, Leslie S. Richards, recognized 30 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. Two employees from PennDOT’s District 3, which represents Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties, were among the honorees.
“Every day, I am reminded of our employees’ dedication, their excellent customer service, and in many cases, their sacrifices,” said Richards.
“The accomplishments of our Stars of Excellence exemplify PennDOT’s mission to provide the very best transportation services to Pennsylvanians every day.
Local winners Crista Dailey and Jennifer Reed were honored during an awards luncheon at the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg.
“Crista and Jennifer are outstanding employees who exemplify PennDOT’s values,” said District Executive Sandra Tosca, P.E.
“Their commitment to excellence is evident in all they do. We are proud and fortunate to have them as part of our team.”
District 3 Human Resources Officer Crista Dailey showed great leadership during a five-year span when the HR Unit was shorthanded.
Dedicated and tenacious, the unit continued to provide outstanding customer service.
Crista works to ensure labor agreements benefit the department, and personnel issues are handled quickly and fairly.
Her team is focused on recruiting outreach at job fairs, local Career Links and schools.
They continually seek new ways to improve safety and promote the department’s 24/7 safety culture.
She has been pivotal in retaining many district wide crew agreements, such as the regional seal coat and paving crews.
This allowed the district to maintain lower equipment inventory and provide cost effective, efficient and high-quality operations.
County maintenance managers recognize Crista for the assistance she provides on a wide range of challenging issues.
She has shown strength and compassion when dealing with injured employees and an employee fatality.
Jennifer Reed is a team player who has done an outstanding job as Roadway Programs Coordinator for District 3’s Columbia/Montour Maintenance Organization.
She prepares and executes superb, detailed annual budgets, her employers said.
She and a co-worker developed a five-year spreadsheet planning tool to manage road maintenance activities.
She is knowledgeable about payroll and provides training throughout the district on the electronic payroll application.
She also assisted with winter operations on Interstate 80 during Winter Storm Stella and provided weekend winter management during winter operations.
She makes safety a priority. She is active on her organization’s safety committee and continually looks for ways to improve its safety culture. She has proven to be skilled at controlling inventory and under her direction, the maintenance organization reduced on-hand inventory by $66,000. She showed exceptional leadership during an extended period serving as acting county maintenance manager. Jennifer is respected by everyone as a hard-working, innovative and dependable employee.
John H. Jones, a certified public accountant (CPA) from New Berlin, was named to the Nominations Committee of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) for a three-year term. Jones was elected at PICPA’s 122nd Annual Meeting held in Philadelphia on June 3.
Jones is with H.H. Knoebel Sons Inc. in Elysburg, specializing in tax and accounting.
A past president of PICPA’s North Central Chapter, Jones is a member of the statewide Legislation Committee.
He is also on PICPA’s Corporate Finance Cabinet. In addition to his volunteer leadership with the PICPA, Jones is on the Chancel Choir for First Presbyterian Church, where he is past ruling elder and past trustee. He is also a volunteer DJ.
“By being a member of the Nominations Committee, I will be able to help shape the future direction of the PICPA,” Jones says.
Jones received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Pennsylvania State University.