Business newsmakers

Diane Weller, founder and principal of Diane Weller Coaching, along with 150 other coaches and consultants from around the world gathered in Boston for a day of learning and inspiration from world-renowned consultant, speaker, and author, Alan Weiss, best known for his best-seller book, Million Dollar Consulting.
By engaging in this event, Weller continues her commitment to providing relationship-based services that provide solutions to enrich people’s lives.
Having degrees in organizational leadership and computer information systems, Weller is a coach, mentor, writer, and retired professional, whose journey has consisted of manual labor, specialized learning and training, adult learning, leadership roles, career transition, and business ownership.
As an International Coach Federation (ICF) certified coach, Weller guides clients in finding fresh perspectives and taking steps to advance in career, business, and life.
Specializing in career identity and transition, she guides her clients to discovering a career path that aligns with their natural strengths, values, skills, interests, and desired lifestyle.
Weller has served as a board member of Penn State’s World Campus Alumni Society board, and currently serves as an advisor to Central Penn College Career Services and as chair of the Central Penn College Alumni Council professional development committee. She also serves on the S.U.N. Soroptimist Club Dream It. Be It. committee.
