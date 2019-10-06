The Coup Agency in Milton and Lewisburg announces the company’s top producers in both real estate and insurance divisions for the third quarter of 2019.
Chris Coup was the lead real estate agent for sales transactions for this quarter and Janet Aikey is the top office performer in listings among all of the real estate agents at The Coup Agency.
Business Insurance Advisor Dana Bellis takes the honor for being the top sales producer in the insurance division for the third quarter of 2019 and the top customer service representative for this quarter is Laura Snyder from the Lewisburg office.
T-Ross Brothers Construction recently announced the hiring of Delvin Warner to head the company growth of its Pre-Engineered Building Systems division. With more than 30 years of experience in the metal building industry, Warner will serve as the Vice President of Business Development at the company.
A native of Oklahoma, Warner gained experience in the industry first working for an architectural engineering firm before entering the field of sales and being promoted to President of Metallic Building Company. From there he was promoted to President of Corporate Accounts for NCI Building Systems, the parent company of Metallic. In his roles, he deployed a market strategy to recruit and retain nationwide, multi-site purchasers of pre-engineered buildings.
Warner hopes to leverage his industry experience and relationships to ensure the successful growth of the metal buildings division at TRB.
“I’m extremely honored to join a company such as the TRB family. Their business reputation and community service are unparalleled. We love the small-town environment and after 30 years in the corporate world, I’m excited to be part of a team that treats customers as valued clients rather than replaceable revenue streams,” said Warner.
Ross added, “We are very fortunate to have attracted Delvin Warner to our team of professionals at T-Ross Brothers. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of the metal building industry to us. I am certain that he will not only be a great asset to our growth at TRB, his availability to assist the professional designers in our area with his experience and knowledge in metal buildings will have a very positive impact on the quality of designs in our future building infrastructure.”
Warner relocated to the area from Houston, Texas, with his wife, Chris, and dogs Tango and Cash. He enjoys fishing, home improvement projects, and exploring the country in his RV. He is looking forward to making connections and being an asset to those who need his expertise.
Six real estate agents from RE/MAX Bridges in Lewisburg and RE/MAX River Valley Realty in Northumberland have earned the “At Home with Diversity” certification from the National Association of Realtors.
Receiving the designation following a recent training session were: Ann Hilliard, Christian Castro, Katie Hilliard, Jill Baker, Helen Martin and Christia Hanford.
They join 20,000 other real estate professionals in North America who have earned the certification after completing an 8-hour course addressing topics of diversity, fair housing and business planning development.
The program is designed to meet the nation’s fair housing commitment by educating and equipping NAR’s members with the tools they need to expand homeownership opportunities for the growing number of culturally diverse buyers and sellers in the housing market who identify with groups entailing race, ethnicity, religion, gender, handicaps, familial status, or national origin.
For more information on the At Home with Diversity certification, visit www.nar.realtor/ahwd, or contact Ann Hilliard, owner-broker of RE/MAX Bridges and RE/MAX River Valley Realty at 570-768-4792 or annhilliard@remax.net.