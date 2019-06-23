LB Water Service Inc., an industry leader in supplying waterworks infrastructure solutions to cities, counties, municipalities and businesses throughout the mid-Atlantic region, has selected its summer intern for 2019 from among 60 applicants.
Virginia Wiand, a Mifflinburg High School graduate and rising senior at Susquehanna University majoring in marketing, began interning at the company’s Selinsgrove sales office in May.
“The internship program at LB Water offers valuable, real-life work experience for students,” said Shawn Pulford, CEO of LB Water. “It’s also an excellent opportunity for us to introduce our company as a potential future employer to some of the best and brightest future graduates.”
LB Water’s interns receive exposure to a variety of areas within the company, including inventory management, inside sales, outside sales, shipping and transportation as well as LB Water’s specialty lines of business, which include environmental, data, advanced metering and storm water solutions. Responsibilities can include assisting with sales calls, managing inventory, compiling comprehensive lists of materials from blueprints, gathering products for shipment and developing price quotes for customer orders.
In addition to receiving training about the waterworks industry and products, interns learn about pricing strategies, customer relations and the lifecycle of a customer order as well as effective communication skills and professional demeanor for the workplace. Interns work full time for 12 weeks over the summer and receive competitive wages.
The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness recently announced the promotion of Kyle Snyder to the role of director of sports, recreation and fitness programming.
He has been with The Miller Center since day one, beginning as a consultant to build sports programs including leagues, clinics and tournaments.
In addition, he oversaw the development of kids’ and family programming and managed the use of all indoor space at the center.
Snyder’s promotion comes shortly after the center’s first anniversary.
His new role will include overseeing the day-to-day operations of The Miller Center where he will help coach key managers and full-time employees to fulfill the mission and vision of the Center being a place where entire families can come and enjoy a holistic approach of health, wellness and recreation.
Snyder’s first act in his new position was to bring in Brian Thomas as sports and recreation coordinator to oversee the registration, set up and organization of the more than 100 community offerings at The Miller Center.
Thomas comes to the Miller Center from Bucknell University, where he worked with Bison Vision, delivering Bucknell Bison athletic events to on-air and online platforms.
Samuel A. Thomas, of Diversified Construction, Inc., is now one of the select group of professionals nationwide to earn the Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist (CAPS) designation, identifying him as a project designer with the skills and knowledge necessary to remodel or modify a home to meet the unique needs of the older population, disabled owners or their visitors.
The National Association of Home Builders, in partnership with the AARP and NAHB Research Center, created the CAPS program, which includes training and education on the technical, business management and customer service skills essential to compete in the fastest-growing segment of the residential remodeling industry — home modifications for aging-in-place.
Diversified Construction, Inc. is a general contractor with administrative offices along Routes 11-15 near Selinsgrove, and construction shop in Trevorton.
CAPS graduates include remodelers, builders, designers, architects, occupational therapists and others who help homeowners remain in their homes safely, independently and comfortably as they age.
In three days of coursework, the CAPS curriculum incorporates market demographics, communication techniques, marketing, common barriers and solutions, building codes and standards, product ideas and resources and business management.
CAPS program graduates are required to maintain their designation by attending continuing education programs and/or participating in community service projects.
“I look forward to helping homeowners in Central Pennsylvania’s Susquehanna River Valley make the changes they need to enable them to live in their homes for a long, long time,” said Thomas.
