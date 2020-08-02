Business Newsmakers

ELYSBURG — Dave Mowery has certainly been a familiar face around Knoebels.
Last week marked the end of his 70-year career with the company and the official start of his well-deserved retirement.
He is known by generations of area residents and construction professionals as a source of knowledge and friendly service at Knoebel Lumber. The U.S. Army veteran worked for the company for two summer seasons, followed by full-time employment over the next 68 years.
His years of extraordinary dedication at Knoebel Lumber made an impact on the quality products and friendly service for which Knoebel Lumber is known, said Blair Faust, director of resort operations at Knoebels.
“Devoting 70 years of 60-hour weeks to a single employer is unheard of,” said Faust. “The team at Knoebels sincerely wishes him all the best.”
On Mowery’s final day of work, co-workers and friends celebrated his career, sharing stories of from the past 70 years.
Mowery said he is now looking forward to spending more time with his family and enjoying outdoor recreational activities.
WILLIAMSPORT — Larson Design Group continues to implement changes in its senior leadership, further strengthening the foundations of its two-year strategic evolution of growth and development, company officials said,
Gary Sheets, GISP, has transitioned from his role as director of the geospatial team into the role of vice president of infrastructure, succeeding Dave Schaarsmith, who recently became chief operating officer.
As a vice president, Sheets will be responsible for overall performance of the Infrastructure goup, ensuring that goals for sales, profitability and sustainable growth are met.
“We are very pleased to welcome Gary this important role as the capabilities of our infrastructure team continue to broaden,” said Schaarsmith. “His experience and leadership will be invaluable assets as LDG ‘s reaches into new markets and services.”
Sheets joined Larson Design Group in 2015 and led the geospatial team until July 2020, establishing it as an indispensable, go-to service for a range of global energy giants and public-private partnerships to major regional developers and progressive municipalities, company officials said. He brings 30-plus years of experience in program management, planning, survey, mapping and implementation of innovative GIS solutions to his role as VP.
“Over the last five years, I have had the pleasure of working with many of LDG’s Infrastructure teams and have witnessed first had the passion our people have for their work and clients,” Sheets said. “I am excited about the opportunity to work more closely with them as we implement our strategy for geographic expansion, new service offerings, client service excellence and community stewardship.”
He received an Associate of Science degree in specialized technology from Pittsburgh Technical College and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Robert Morris University. He also is a certified Geographic Information Systems professional. In addition, he has served as an industry adviser for Carnegie Mellon University’s Aerial Robotic Infrastructure Analyst (ARIA) program and is an active member of Pittsburgh Technical College and Beaver County Career and Technology Center advisory boards.
He is a member of the Society of Military Engineers, the Geospatial Information & Technology Association and the Pennsylvania Mapping and Geographic Information Consortium (PAMAGIC). He is based in the company’s Beaver office.
Founded in 1986, Larson Design Group is an award-winning national architecture, engineering and consulting firm with 12 offices in five states. For more information, visit www.larsondesigngroup.com.