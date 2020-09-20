Business Newsmakers

Nate Wesner, a native of Lewisburg and current resident of Watsontown, has joined the RE/MAX Bridges real estate sales team.
He will be based in the RE/MAX Bridges Watsontown office at 210 Main St., and is ready to serve clients across the entire Central Susquehanna Valley.
After graduating from Milton Area High School, he entered Penn State University, graduating in 2000 with a bachelor of science degree.
He initially began his career as a licensed real estate agent in 2004, before transitioning into management and supervision for local companies.
Now, with the motivation of his wife and children, he has decided to re-enter the real estate industry once again with experience and leadership qualities refined in other professions. He said his goal is to provide the best possible customer service.
“Having worked with Nate before, I can honestly attest to this — he’s a hard worker and will always give you 110 percent,” said Ann Hilliard, broker-owner of RE/MAX Bridges in Lewisburg and Watsontown and RE/MAX River Valley Realty in Northumberland. “We are excited to have him join us in Watsontown.”
He can be reached by contacting the RE/MAX Bridges office in Watsontown at 570-538-2582.