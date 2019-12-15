Business newsmakers

Alan Keller is PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for December.
Keller is the traffic engineer in the district office and oversees the Operations, Safety and Signal Units. During his tenure at PennDOT, he has worked in all major units, Design, Construction and Maintenance, and developed extensive experience in highway engineering and traffic operations.
Keller is an extremely dedicated employee, frequently working long hours to complete assigned tasks. He is continuously called upon by district and county staff to assist with work zone traffic control questions, pavement marking/signing concerns, Traffic Impact Study review and detour coordination.
He works diligently to ensure that all questions and concerns are responded to and is professional in his internal and external customer coordination.
His tenure, experience and interpersonal skills have enabled him to build strong working relationships within PennDOT, municipalities, and his co-workers. For these and other reasons, Keller deserves to be recognized as Employee of the Month.
Keller, a 32-year PennDOT employee, lives in Muncy with his wife Diane, son Drew and daughter Schyler.