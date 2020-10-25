Denise Feese joined SEDA-COG’s Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) as a program analyst on Oct. 5.
She has experience in administrative, customer service, sales, marketing, accounting, purchasing, inventory control, and management.
She was a buyer at Metso in Danville from 2008 to 2016 and worked for Fabtex, Cargill, and GAF since, among other earlier positions. She attends Misericordia University in Dallas, Pa. for business management, and earned an associate in science degree in business management from Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke.
Tiffany Forman of Turbotville has joined RE/MAX Bridges as an administrative assistant in the Watsontown office.
She is a 2002 graduate of Lewisburg Area High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Bloomsburg University in 2006. She also manages day-to-day business operations at Forman Grain LLC, a business owned by her husband, John, and her father-in-law.
“We are thrilled to have Tiffany join us in Watsontown,” said Ann Hilliard, broker-owner of RE/MAX Bridges, a full-service real estate firm based in Lewisburg. “She brings a plethora of practical business knowledge that will directly benefit our agents. In addition, she is very active in local community activities.”
She and her husband have three children, McKenna, Aiden, and Brantley, and she enjoys volunteering for school- and sports-related activities in her community.
RE/MAX Bridges, based at 633 North Derr Drive, Lewisburg, operates the Watsontown office at 210 Main Street, and RE/MAX River Valley Realty at 166 Eighth Street, Northumberland.
Villager Realty, Inc. has announced the names of its Realtors selected to be honored as Agents and Heroes of the third quarter of 2020.
Timothy Karr, President and CEO said of choosing the Agent award, “Of course production and expertise are elements in a nomination for outstanding agent - and the market is very hot right now- but this year agents need to show flexibility and adaptability, as well. I am extremely proud of the Villager team and their efforts during this most unusual year.”
Jessica Herman was chosen as Agent of the Quarter in the Northumberland Office, while Ray Beachy was selected for this honor in the Lewisburg Office. Trish Ruth was chosen to be the Agent of the Quarter for the Danville Office, and as the Villager Realty Agent of the quarter.
Villager Realty also honors agents who go the extra mile for their clients or co-workers, or who make a difference in their communities. While the COVID environment is still testing the spirits and patience of saints, we continue to see examples of kindness and service to others in these nominations. Chosen as Hero of the Quarter in the Danville Office was Frank Root and, in the Lewisburg Office, Terry Conrad was chosen for the honor. The Northumberland Office and Villager Realty chose to honor James Wells, as the Villager Realty Hero of the Quarter.
“Sincere congratulations are in order for each of these deserving individuals,” said Sabra Karr, general manager at Villager Realty. “We are proud of their accomplishments, as well as their dedication to their co-workers and communities.”