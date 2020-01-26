Business newsmakers

NORTHUMBERLAND — Zartman Equipment Rental increased its crane fleet capacity with the purchase of a Grove GMK5250L, which has a capacity of up to 300 tons.
The all-terrain crane features a 230-foot boom plus 69-foot jib.
“Our new crane will allow us to expand our offerings for our customers,” said Tim Clark, Vice President of Operations. “This is the largest crane Zartman has ever owned and we’re very excited about the new opportunities it will bring.”
Zartman’s fleet of nine cranes ranges in capacity from 8.5 tons to 300 tons.
The GMK5250L has five outrigger positions, which allows for set up in tighter spaces. The crane also has the ability to move about a jobsite while carrying the counterweights. It features up to a 50 degree jib offset, allowing for greater ability to reach over obstacles.
Zartman purchased their first 18-ton crane in 1975 and began a rental business shortly after. Zartman operators are all NCCCO certified, and at Zartman safety is always a top concern.