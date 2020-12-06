Business Newsmakers

MIDDLEBURG — Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes has awarded Brad Mercer the top selling National Sales Achievement Award for third quarter of 2020.
He has served as a log and timber frame/hybrid home representative for more than 20 years and works at the corporate office in Middleburg.
Throughout the quarter, Brad provided stellar customer service as he assisted multiple homeowners with the design, pricing, material selections and coordination of all log, timber and hybrid home package sales, company officials said.
Lynda Tompkins, principal at Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes, said, “Brad’s sales record is very impressive, and his outstanding attention to detail and customer service is highly acclaimed. Timberhaven is fortunate to have such a professional, passionate salesperson on its staff. With Brad’s assistance, we will continue to bring custom home dreams to reality!”
Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes, LLC is a manufacturer and supplier of premium-quality kiln-dried log homes, log cabins, timber frame homes, hybrid homes, outdoor timber structures and timber accents.
The company is known for investing a significant amount of time and energy to ensure every expectation has been exceeded in design, quality and customer service. Timberhaven’s highly trained professionals, manufacturing, and kiln-dried logs-timbers are second to none in the industry. To learn more about Timberhaven, call 855-306-5678 or visit online at www.timberhavenloghomes.com.
CAMP HILL — Harsco Corporation, a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, announces that it has been named to Newsweek’s 2021 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies.
Among the 400 companies included, Harsco ranked 12th in the professional services category and 16th overall for its corporate governance score. It is the first time Harsco has been recognized by Newsweek.
The list recognizes top performing companies that are giving back to the communities they operate in. While the world has continuously changed this past year, Harsco has remained steadfast in its mission to provide essential services and safety measures for its customers and employees while striving to achieve sustainability goals, company officials said.
“We are pleased with being named on Newsweek’s list, as it is a reflection of the strategy we’ve put forth to transform into a global, market-leading environmental solutions company,” said Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger.
“We believe there is room in this industry to become a best-in-class leader in ESG. Even more so over time, I envision us providing a different and greater value proposition to our customers by continuing to sharpen our operational focus so that we can best serve our people and planet. It’s a privilege to be considered a leading company when it comes to corporate citizenship and governance.”
Companies outlined in this list were selected from a pool of 2,000 based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports and Corporate Citizenship Reports, in addition to an independent survey of 7,500 U.S. residents.