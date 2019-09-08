Richard A. Grafmyre, CEO of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has announced that on Aug. 13, the Penns Woods Bancorp Board of Directors appointed Charles Kranich and Robert “Bob” Miller as the newest Directors to serve on the board.
Kranich, of State College is president of Kranich’s Jewelers, Inc., which operates four stores in Altoona, Johnstown, and State College. He has been serving on the Jersey Shore State Bank Board of Directors since 2017.
Miller, of Mill Hall, is the president and co-owner of Miller Brothers Auto Sales and has also been serving on the Jersey Shore State Bank Board of Directors since 2017.
“Both men have been outstanding in their roles as board members of the Jersey Shore State Bank Board of Directors. Charles and Bob are a welcomed addition to the Penns Woods Bancorp Board”, Grafmyre stated.
