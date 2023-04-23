SELINSGROVE — Speaking before nearly 100 employees at Weikel Busing, Simona Napoli Lovik, owner and manager of the Dairy Queen franchise in Hummels Wharf, addressed the epidemic of youth self-harm and instances of suicide.
The National Vital Statistics Report shows an 87 percent increase in youth suicide between the years 2007 and 2017 throughout the United States, she noted.
“We’re all aware of the tragic number of youth suicides throughout the greater Susquehanna Valley region, and as a result, it’s incumbent upon all of us to educate ourselves about warning signs and be prepared to initiative appropriate action steps to provide help and support in the lives of our young people,” Lovik said.
“Education and awareness are the significant keys to establishing a proactive intervention master plan, one that once implemented is cost effective, safely personalized, and self-perpetuating.”
Lovik emphasized the urgency of involvement and leadership among those who share a common concern for the well-being, safety and good mental health of youngsters identified as being “at risk” and who are sensitive to early warning signs of children demonstrating mental health stress, disruptive deportment, or a reversal of normal personality and attitude. Adults must have the capacity to listen, and sensitivity to being able to gently guide a youngster who may be in emotional turmoil to necessary professional help, she said.
“Many of us employ young people in our businesses or in other ways interact with children often for longer periods of time than parents or guardians. Young people work for us, are students in classrooms, have after school leisure time schedules and in almost every instance adults are the primary source of influence for good or, unfortunately, occasionally not so much.
“Therefore, it is axiomatic that those who choose to become involved in the important, community based volunteer endeavor of counteracting youth self harm acts, do so with a sincere commitment of helping, without judgment of troubled young people and seek positive ways for aggressively stemming the increased issue of youth suicide, she said.
Lovik said she has recently made available her Dairy Queen dining room to host meetings for students, parents, teachers and other interested individuals to share information about the nationally recognized and successful QPR Gatekeeper Training for Suicide Prevention program.
“Administered by Professionals trained in the field of adolescence suicide prevention, QPR is a unique and critically important initiative that, in my opinion, will greatly assist our efforts to counteract youth self-harm incidents and I plan to schedule additional sessions,” she said.
Lisa Weikel, owner and president of Weikel Busing of Selinsgrove, also referred to the impact of the QPR project.
“Weikel Busing personnel come in contact with hundreds of young people more often than most any other employer and I think we, as a company, have a unique opportunity to identify young people who may be exhibiting possible self-harm traits,” she said.
“That’s why I thought it was important to bring Simona in to talk with our folks and help begin the process of introducing them to the QPR concept: Question, Persuade, Refer. It’s an impressive project and I’m excited about the many opportunities my company may have to incorporate the principles within our employee workforce,” Weikel said.
“If only one young person facing life altering or threatening issues responds to the interest and honest concern of someone who noticed, acted, and shared compassion, understanding, and love on their behalf, then the effort will have been an extraordinary success,” Weikel said.
“If just one youngster begins to once again experience a sense of self-worth because of the sensitivity of one of our drivers, then it’s a victory. It may only be an understanding look and smile, perhaps just saying ‘I care’ or maybe simply recognizing there is an eminent danger and calling for help that results in the stopping of a youngster’s self-harm moment then our efforts are worthwhile and Weikel Busing is committed to that effort.
“Weikel Busing is largely in the kid business and anything we can do to help ensure their healthiness, well-being and happiness then that will be our focus,” she said.