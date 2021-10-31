The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Business owners and operators are invited to a seminar on Nov. 4, focusing on best practices for handling credit card transactions.
The session will be led by Art Lieberman, owner of Merchants’ Credit Processing Service (MCPS), which handles more than 700 accounts and processes more than $100 million a year in local and national transactions.
Lieberman said he will be joined by his vice president, Deanne Bower, for “an informative and somewhat whimsical seminar on the past, present, and future of credit card processing — and there are many changes in the wind.”
The seminar will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at La Primavera Restaurant, 2593 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg. A free buffet luncheon will be served.
All business owners, operators and their associates are invited to attend, but registration is necessary.
To register, e-mail MCPS at: mcpsofcentralpa@yahoo.com or call 570-966-5700 between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Registrations also can be completed by contacting the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce or the Central PA Chamber. Both of the area chamber of commerce organizations are sponsoring the event.