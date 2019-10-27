By Joe Sylvester
WATSONTOWN — Fifty years ago, Robert “Buzz” Reynolds was a 32-year-old out-of-work butcher hoping to open a meat counter at the Lewisburg Auction. His barber, Neil Morrison, had another idea.
“There was a sub shop across the street,” Reynolds recalled.
The sub shop, called Rita’s, had shut down.
“He said, ‘Why don’t you start up the sub shop and sell a good steak sandwich?’ Being a butcher, I knew a little bit about that.”
Buzz, now 83, said he was broke and didn’t have the equipment to open a meat counter, but the closed sub shop, which the bank owned, did. He signed his name to a loan and only planned to run the business for a year, the length of the lease.
Buzz’s Pizza & Subs was popular from when he first opened at 223 Main St. on Oct. 20, 1969, which also happened to be his birthday.
“When we opened the door, we was just flooded with customers,” Buzz said.
Fifty years later, the business Buzz said “just happened,” is busier than ever on Eighth Street in Watsontown, in the one-story building he had built while he was open that first year on Main Street. With a half dozen employees, including his son, Dave, Buzz’s is known for its cheesesteak subs and its pizza. Dave, 61, has created his own recipes, and used his grandmother’s chocolate cake recipe, to create his own cakes, pies and pizza sauce.
The small restaurant on a quiet side street off Watsontown’s Main Street also is a local hangout, especially among the breakfast crowd. Old friends drop in on a regular basis for a bite, conversation or to share a laugh with Buzz or Dave.
“I come frequently,” said the Rev. Mike Reece, pastor of Delaware Run Wesleyan Church, Watsontown.
“About every morning,” Buzz chimed in.
“There is a lot of camaraderie,” Reece said. “And the good food doesn’t hurt, either.”
Buzz’s brother, Irvin Reynolds, of Watsontown RD, who was at the table with Reece, said he drops in about twice a week.
“It’s kind of like the Cheers show,” Dave said. “Everybody knows your name.”
The business draws customers from outside of Watsontown, even travelers who find their way off of nearby Interstate 80 to look for a bite to eat.
“I like the breakfasts,” said Bonnie Neitz, who had just finished breakfast with Jim Prokop.
She said she and Prokop live in Muncy and come to Buzz’s occasionally.
“We had a family last Saturday from New Jersey. They said it was the best food they every ate,” Buzz said the family commented on social media.
Buzz said he didn’t know of any other area businesses around for 50 years still operated by the original proprietor.
“I was a butcher by trade,” Buzz recalled. “The state came along with their regulations. Us butchers couldn’t keep up. All of us had to close. Warner’, Balliet’s, we all had to quit.”
He began working as a butcher after a four-year stint in the U.S. Air Force. He did his own slaughtering, a skill he acquired growing up one of eight children on the family farm. One requirement of the state was he had to put stainless steel on the walls.
He closed, then worked at the Philco plant earlier in the 1960s before he was laid off. Then when he decided to open the sub shop, he knew he could get the money to open it, though he admittedly wasn’t a great cook.
“I knew how to make a peanut butter sandwich,” Buzz said, then added with a grin, “My wife (Millie) was totally against this. She jumped right in and helped me, anyhow.”
He said George Heim was a big help.
“He knew the previous owners, he knew what I needed to buy, what I needed to do,” Buzz said. “He helped us get started.”
He said that when his year lease was almost up and he couldn’t get into the Lewisburg market because it was full, he had his new place built. He moved his business on Oct. 19 and reopened the next day.
He said subs cost a lot less then.
“A 14-inch submarine was 85 cents. Now it’s $9.50. Most places, it’s over 10 bucks.”
In the early days, he also made cosmos, regular subs, burgers and pizza.
Son Dave worked at the sub shop over the years but about 10 years ago, he got more involved, his father said.
“I love cooking and baking,” Dave said. “I wanted to have a bar and restaurant. The bar part fell off.”
He said he has created his own recipes for pizza sauce, cakes, pies, soups and even barbecue sauce. The chocolate cake he makes is from his grandmother’s recipe, but his peanut butter icing is not as sweet. He said his mother influenced some of the recipes.
“I do everything from scratch,” he said.
“I say he’s a better cook than me,” Buzz said. “The coconut cream pie and chocolate cake are the best there is between New York and Chicago, as we’ve been told.”
Buzz said the pulled pork on the menu is a close second in popularity to the cheesesteaks. Buzz also sells ribs and he makes his own ring bologna and jerky.
“We season, cure, smoke our own meats with real wood smoke,” Dave said.
He said the fresh half-pound burger is popular, as is a 2-pound sandwich about 8 inches high called “Trump Tower,” a name inspired by a customer who said the sandwich was as high as Trump Tower. That sandwich includes two half-pound burgers, six strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise, all on a brioche bun.
Both Buzz and Dave have no plans of slowing down, much less retiring.
“We’ll just keep rolling as long as we can,” Buzz said.
“My plan is to work here till I die,” Dave added.