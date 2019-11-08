By Tabitha Goodling
For the Daily Item
SHAMOKIN DAM — ‘Tis the season for slushy, snow-covered roads and white, gritty ice melt coating our vehicles.
Area car washes see an increase in business as the white stuff falls, local managers said.
“We see an increase in business mid-fall through early spring,” said Butch Heim, director of business development and marketing for Ultimate Express Car Wash. The business has three locations: along the Susquehanna Trail in Shamokin Dam, Danville, and Williamsport.
“Weather drives the profitability and usage of the car wash,” said Launa Miller, property manager for Linntown Car Wash in Lewisburg.
“From a profit-making standpoint, most of our money comes in the winter months. There’s all of the snow and dirt, and you want to get that off your car.”
David Melhorn, general manager of Kleen Mist in Shamokin Dam said this busy time can start any time now once the first freeze or snow fall occurs. He added it is also busy just before holiday seasons as folks want clean cars before they hit the roads to visit family and friends.
There is a reason the business increases when the roads get icy and tricky.
People want the body of their vehicle to last the miles, and though it is a must for the safety of travel, the salt and other components can be deadly for a vehicle’s body.
“The treatment on the roads is bad for the undercarriage of the car,” Heim said, noting the automatic car washes tend to have a cycle that goes under the vehicle to remove the grime from salt and slush.
This is important, he said, because rust can gather in the area of the suspensions, breaks and vacuum lines.
“Anything that is made of metal under there, or even aluminum,” he said, is at risk for serious rust issues.
Melhorn echoed that scenario saying he has spoken to truck drivers who voice concerns over the damage the de-icers cause to the undercarriage of their 18-wheelers.
Miller said the Linntown Car Wash has a brush system that “pulls more off the car” and makes more of an impact than just a spray.
“The biggest problem since we live in northern Pennsylvania is the rust,” Miller said, “We need to get that salt off.”
Heim said there can be further damage if a stone chips the paint and the salt invades the area.
“That’s just an open door for corrosion,” he said, pointing out that spot on your car that looks like the paint is bubbling up is the aftermath of salt on your chipped paint.
“We use a product that neutralizes that de-icer,” Melhorn said, adding for an additional charge customers can request a water repellent rust inhibitor to be added to the wash process.
Miller said she recommends taking the car to the car wash once a week during the winter to retain the longevity, beauty and integrity of the vehicle long term.
She said those with businesses who have vans or trucks on the road should consider the importance of keeping those vehicles clean during the winter.
“It just gives you a more professional image,” Miller said.
And it’s better to take the vehicle to a car wash rather than do it yourself.
“If you do it at home you put a risk of freezing your faucets, plus you’re out in the cold yourself spraying water, which isn’t good for you,” Heim said.
Miller said sometimes it’s too cold for any kind of washing to your car. She said they close their business when temperatures reach below 20 degrees.
“Even though we have an automatic drying system, you don’t want your doors and windows to freeze shut.”
Melhorn pointed out, however, that newer vehicles have a keyless lock system and the cold weather wash won’t be a factor for freezing locks.
“We offer towel drying and we will open your doors for you and wipe around the door jams if you request that,” Melhorn said.