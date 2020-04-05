By Taylor Dolven
The Miami Herald
MIAMI — Carnival Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line and Disney Cruise Line all said Monday they would cancel additional cruises due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carnival is canceling cruises through May 11, MSC through May 29, Norwegian through May 10 and Disney through April 28.
Royal Caribbean Cruises previously announced it was extending its suspension across all of its cruise lines through May 11, and through June 30 for cruises in Alaska, Canada and New England.
All major cruise companies agreed to suspend new cruises on March 13 for at least 30 days in response to the pandemic. The move followed a warning against cruising issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because of the increased risk of coronavirus infection on ships.
Most cruise ships are waiting at ports around the world, frequently going out to sea to exercise necessary systems and dump waste.
Cruise companies say they are working to get crew members home, a task that has become increasingly difficult as travel restrictions around the world continue to tighten.
Some cruise ships, such as Holland America Line’s Zaandam, owned by Carnival Corp., are still scrambling to find a port that will allow them to unload passengers, some of them sick.
Cruise stocks fell again Monday, while the overall markets rose. Carnival Corp. shares closed at $12.80, down 11.17%; Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares closed at $29.77, down 13.71%; and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings shares closed at $10.68, down 11.15%. The S&P 500 gained 3.35% and the Nasdaq gained 3.62%.
___