There are so many great people out there who work tirelessly to make their communities better places to live.
You may call them the helpers, the doers, the volunteers. We call them Bright Lights.
In honor of PPL’s 100th birthday, the PPL Foundation awarded ten Bright Lights grants of $10,000 in recognition of the honorees to the nonprofit agencies they support. More than 300 people were nominated!
There were two honorees here in this region of the PPL Electric Utilities service territory. Hats off to them, all the nominees, and all who work to make our communities better.
Dave Brumbaugh, founder and executive director of the Uptown Music Collective in Williamsport, has spent the last 20 years pursuing one goal – to educate and create well-rounded musicians, ages 10-18, so that they can connect their community with music.
Teresa Peters is making a huge impact in her hometown of Berwick, and beyond, by operating For the Cause, the area’s first free, public and youth-led teen center.
The nonprofit provides unique programming aimed at developing and supporting teens in grades 7-12. In addition, it offers basic needs such as nutritious food, shelter and clothing.
PPL’s mission goes well beyond providing safe and reliable electric service and the PPL Foundation is at the forefront.
It helps to empower those we serve by supporting education, diversity, equity and inclusion, and sustainable communities. To learn more about the work of the PPL Foundation, and explore its grant programs, visit pplcares.com.
Let’s talk LIHEAP
Another mission – a PPL Electric Utilities’ mission throughout its service area in central and eastern Pennsylvania — is helping customers who need assistance paying their bills. The COVID-19 pandemic has made financial assistance more important than ever.
That’s a good reason to talk LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program). The disappointing news here is that many eligible customers are leaving assistance unclaimed.
In the last program year, fewer than one in five income eligible PPL customers sought LIHEAP help.
LIHEAP is already open for applications and the program year is scheduled to close in early April 2021. LIHEAP helps income-eligible families pay their heating bills with cash grants that go directly to the customer’s utility company or fuel provider.
Two key points: You don’t need an overdue heating bill to be eligible for LIHEAP and you can apply whether you rent or own your home. For more information, visit pplelectric.com/liheap.
Please help us spread the LIHEAP word so more customers can get the help they need.
Tracie Witter is a regional affairs director for PPL Electric Utilities.