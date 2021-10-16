The Union County WWII Honor Roll truly is one of the hidden treasures of this region. If you have never visited it in the Mifflinburg Community Park I encourage you to do so.
It contains the 2,260 names of those who served from our county and where we hold our yearly Veterans Day ceremony. It was the vision of Drew Machamer who in turn discussed his idea with Al Hess and their combined efforts resulted in the building of this gorgeous monument.
Sadly Drew is no long with us but we are honored every year to have his widow with us at the program and Ellen herself is a proud WWII veteran. I feel Drew’s presence with us every year and have to think he is pleased with what we are doing.
This year’s ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. I hope you can join us as our speaker is Judge Thomas Munley.
In Mifflinburg, our pledge is to not only honor veterans but to do something tangible to help them and feel this is what makes our celebration unique. The annual benefit we do for the VA home in Hollidaysburg has grown by leaps and bounds.
One of the things I am most proud about is the amount of children we have involved with not only our program but also our benefit. There are several local schools that do Veterans Day and Christmas cards that we then take to the residents in Hollidaysburg. This year five art students from Mifflinburg are donating their talents to make items we will auction off to support the honor roll and its grounds.
You can contact me at mazeppa@ptd.net or 570-713-8919 if you have any questions about our celebration or to purchase a memorial brick.
I hope you can join us on Nov. 6 in Mifflinburg, where every day is Veterans Day.
Doug Walter,
Linntown