Central Columbia High School senior wins PPL Electric Utilities environmental scholarship

ALLENTOWN — Central Columbia High School senior Mackenzie Fish, of Orangeville, was recently selected as one of seven winners of a PPL Electric Utilities Future Environmental Leaders Scholarship.
She will receive $2,000 toward her studies at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania where she plans to pursue a degree in wildlife and fisheries science.
Fish, in her scholarship essay, detailed an extensive history of environmentally-related activities. She said she wants to “engage people about conservation, with myself being an ambassador for conservation. I want to ensure a sustained environment for our natural resources, wildlife and fisheries.”
PPL introduced its Future Environmental Leaders Scholarship this year to assist high school seniors within its service area in pursuing an environmentally-related career. About 400 applications were received.
“The quality of applications was outstanding,” said Mike Hasel, manager, Environmental Compliance for PPL Electric Utilities. “It’s great to see students like Mackenzie who possess such a commitment to the environment and to a cleaner, greener future. We wish her and all the scholarship applicants the best in their chosen fields.”