The Daily Item
HARRISBURG — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank announced that it is receiving a donation of $122,000 from Sheetz For the Kidz, a charitable organization driven by the employees of Sheetz, Inc., to help provide hunger-relief to children in central PA.
The funds will be used to support the transformation of the Food Bank’s youth programs.
The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank helps to provide 127,000 meals annually to children in need through its network of local agency partners including food pantries, soup kitchens and meal programs.
The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, a member of the Feeding America network, is one of 27 food banks to receive this funding from Sheetz For the Kidz.
It is projected that this grant will enable the Food Bank to restructure its traditional BackPack programs that only serve the child, into school pantry and mobile distribution programs that feed the whole family, because when a child is hungry, most likely the whole family is food insecure.
“The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is proud to partner with Sheetz to expand our youth programs,” said Joe Arthur, Executive Director. “Sheetz is a local partner committed to giving back to the communities they serve and their generous grant will help us transform traditional backpack programs into school pantries, reaching more individuals in need.”
In Central Pennsylvania, one in six children struggles with hunger. These children are living in households that do not have access to the food they need to thrive.
In addition, many children throughout central PA receive free or reduced-price lunches and breakfasts during the school year, but in the summer, most of them lose access to these meals.
As a regional convenience store, Sheetz is committed to helping to fight childhood hunger in the communities it resides in, company officials said,
Through its program “Made-to-Share,” Sheetz is rescuing food from their 588 stores and donating it to Feeding America member food banks located in their six-state footprint.
“The number of children who struggle with hunger concerns our company greatly and we cannot sit back while children in our communities have difficulty obtaining their next meal,” said Sheetz President/COO Travis Sheetz.
“Without adequate food and nutrition, children are unable to reach their full potential. We are deeply committed to helping children facing hunger and are proud that this donation from our corporate charity will go directly toward helping them fight, and win, this battle.”
To learn more about the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, visit online at:www.centralpafoodbank.org.