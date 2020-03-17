NORTHUMBERLAND— Chef Paul Burkholder, director of New Product Development for Furmano Foods, has the enviable job of testing and developing variations on the company’s already well-known products.
Chef Paul, who was raised in Carlisle and attended Yorktowne Business Institute, has been with Furmano Foods just over 12 years. “As a new hire I was brought in to offer a chef’s perspective into the canning operation. I’ve gone on from there to assume a role in new product development.”
Part of his job, he said, is to “develop the next steps to move the company forward.”
“As we approach our one hundred year anniversary next year,” he said, “the question now is what can we do to keep ourselves relevant for the next hundred years.”
Sometimes the most wholesome ideas aren’t new. In fact, you might call them ancient.
Furmano’s, a leading family-owned producer of beans, tomatoes and vegetables, is adding a new category of products to its roster: Fully Cooked Ancient Grains in shelf-stable foodservice pouches.
Chef Paul and his team developed quinoa, farro and sorghum varieties. These ready-to-serve products are now available to foodservice operators nationwide.
“When he first started at Furmano Foods,” said Yvonne Derr, Marketing Product Manager, “Chef Paul was tasked with finding ways to redefine beans and tomatoes. One of his gifts is layering flavors and he has done a superb job of taking our existing products to a whole new level with his culinary skills. In his new position, he has developed something that is on trend and in line with what we already do well, provide healthy and nutritious plant-based products to the food industry.”
“As we’ve evolved,” Chef Paul said, “we’ve gained a better understanding of our capabilities and the untapped possibilities. We’ve asked ourselves, what can we do to make additional products to get us a better foothold in the industry where beans and tomatoes are not the only things we can do well. That’s when we began exploring the ancient grains idea.
“We saw a niche we could fill with taking this whole grain idea and making a fully prepared shelf stable version,” he said, “just like we do with our beans and tomatoes.”
Chef Paul works out of a corporate lab, which looks just like a normal kitchen, he said. “Out on the plant floor, I have some bigger, high pressure cooking systems that I use that match what we do in production. So what I cook on the stove top can be transitioned to what we do in the plant.
“I get paid to play with my food,” he said laughing.
Moving into ancient grains is, he said, “kind of our way of looking at what we’ve done well and finding our place in the future. Growth has been our goal. Pushing us forward as a company so that we are around for another hundred years. We want to keep ourselves relevant in the eyes of our customers. We deliver food around the globe at this point and we want to make sure we always have an option when customers come to us for solutions.”
“There’s so many ways foodservice operators can use our ancient grain products,” Chef Paul said. “They cover the whole plate, from entree to dessert, and are great across all dayparts. Ancient grains deliver the nutrition and simplicity that today’s consumers are seeking.”
Ancient grains are loosely defined as whole grains that have remained largely unchanged over the last several hundred years. Their resurgence is fueled by consumers increasing interest in plant-based options and their desire for cleaner, more purposeful eating.
This makes the line a natural extension for a company whose vision is to provide great tasting, wholesome foods.
Furmano’s views the new ancient grain products as an easy way to help operators capitalize on their popularity – providing foodservice operations a convenient option that adds a premium touch to current dishes or further expands vegan and vegetarian options.
“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the company into a brand new category,” said Jen Esposito, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Furmano Foods. “Ancient grains offer the delicious nutrition we built our business on, and they allow us to deliver a differentiated, in-demand product to our foodservice customers. The New Product Development team did an excellent job of bringing this to fruition.”