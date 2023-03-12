The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Citizens’ Electric Co. Chief Operating Officer Nate Johnson has been named as the company’s incoming president and chief executive officer.
Johnson will succeed current President and CEO John Kelchner upon his retirement on March 31.
Citizens’ Electric, with headquarters in Lewisburg, serves approximately 7,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Lewisburg, East Buffalo, Buffalo and Kelly townships in Union County.
“We have greatly enjoyed working with John Kelchner and appreciate his service to Citizens’ Electric and the many accomplishments he has achieved over the course of two decades with the company,” said Craig Bennett, chairman of the Citizens’ Electric Board of Directors.
“We are confident we will see that tradition of exceptional leadership carried forward by Nate Johnson in his new role as chief executive officer and look forward to working with him.”
A graduate of Bucknell University with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, Johnson is a registered Pennsylvania Professional Engineer and has worked in the electric utility industry for 15 years.
He began duties with Citizens’ Electric as senior director of engineering and operations in 2018 and was appointed as chief operating officer in 2022. Prior to joining Citizens’ management team, he had worked for PPL Electric Utilities for nine years in various positions, including reliability and power quality, distribution design, and relay test.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead our amazing staff as we continue Citizens’ long tradition of providing safe and reliable electric service to the community,” said Johnson, a native of Columbia County who now lives near Danville.
“It’s a privilege to build on John’s leadership.”
“During his tenure as CEO, he has led Citizens’ Electric through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic while always keeping the company focused on improving for the future.”
Kelchner’s affiliation with Citizens’ Electric began in 2003, when he was hired as senior director of engineering and operations. He was promoted to the company’s CEO post in January 2019.
“After 20 years at Citizens’ Electric and 37 years in the industry, I leave knowing the company is in sound financial condition, our distribution system is robust and our employees are second to none,” Kelchner said.
“The company will be in good hands with a conscientious board of directors and a very capable new president & CEO. It has been a pleasure working with the true professionals at Citizens’ and serving the wonderful Buffalo Valley.”
As part of Johnson’s transition to the company’s top post, Citizens’ Electric hired Patrick Anderson as senior director of engineering and operations on Oct. 31.
Anderson brings ten years of electric utility experience to the Citizens’ team, most recently serving as a senior engineer in metering with PPL Electric Utilities.
Anderson graduated from Bloomsburg University with a bachelor’s degree in electronics, engineering and electrical technology.