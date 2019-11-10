By Justin Strawser
LEWISBURG — Civil War Cider Co. in Lewisburg is encouraging its patrons to access their inner lumberjack.
Owner Rob Antanitis II and the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated on Saturday with a “ribbon chopping” and grand opening of Ciders & Axes. The popular axe-throwing activity is popping up in cities nationwide.
“We were looking for something fun to do in our backyard where lots of folks hang out and play Jenga, and enjoy the campfire while cooking s’mores,” said Antanitis. “A lot of folks came to us that they have to drive two hours to throw axes, what about opening something here?”
Civil War Cider opened at 606 Market Street in July 2014 and has been a popular destination in Lewisburg. It hosts weekly comedy open mic nights and regular entertainment, but the closest axe-throwing businesses to the Valley are in Williamsport and Harrisburg.
Antanitis and friend Joe Moralez researched the activity over the last two months for safety tips and techniques. They spent at least a week building one lane in the outside campfire area, but plan to add at least two more lanes.
In researching materials, Antanitis settled on a type of stone that reduces the bounce of the axe if you miss the target.
He used as much wood for the cage as possible to avoid deflection and keeping the axes intact. He chose single-edged axes with wooden handles to avoid bounce and increase safety.
“I hope everybody loves it,” Antanitis said. “Depends on how good they are at throwing axes.”
Antanitis is not allowing anyone under age 21 to participate unless they have a parent or guardian with them. No one who is visibly intoxicated is allowed to participate. A staff member must be present at all times.
The initial price for the first two weekends is $5 for 12 throws. A group of four people is $15 for everyone. He eventually wants to do rentals and private events for the lanes.
Moralez said it was fun to build and fun to do.
“I’m hopeful it appeals to the regular crowd and attracts a new crowd,” said Moralez said. “It will be a fun event for fall.”
Saturday’s event features the release of Iron Horse Cider, a chocolate/coffee/caramel cider, and hot mulled cider.