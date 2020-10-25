By Stephen Engle
For The Daily Item
As an investment adviser, I am sometimes asked what I see in my crystal ball regarding the direction of the stock market.
The number of people asking or discussing this subject in a presidential election year generally increases, especially this year since the candidates are perceived to have vastly different agendas. What I find, however, are many common misperceptions.
Some people believe stock market returns are better when a certain party wins the presidency. In reality, history has shown market performance is not political-centric.
According to a report provided by Invesco Investment Services, since 1957, stocks have generally gained during every president’s term in office except for Richard Nixon, when the economy was in a stagflation spiral (1973), and George W. Bush at a time when the country was in a financial crisis (2008).
There is also a belief by some that certain segments of the economy will be favored due to a party’s platform. In a report provided by Bloomberg, since 1947, the U.S. economy has not radically changed based upon the party of the president, disputing the theory that major policy shifts will affect stock market returns.
Another common myth is the idea of pulling investments from the stock market before the election, then reinvesting after the “smoke clears.”
Again, studies provided by Capital Group, Standard and Poors and Invesco show the best outcomes occur by staying fully invested in a well-defined portfolio.
The bottom line is the stock market does not care what party is in the White House. The best approach to investing is to evaluate your goals and objectives and utilize an appropriate diversified mix of strategies and products.
Stephen Engle is a financial adviser and insurance agent at Purdy Insurance Agency, Sunbury.