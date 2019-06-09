By Marcia Moore
LEWISBURG — Jeweler Marc Williams has been inspired to create a piece of jewelry for next year’s Saul Bell Design Award competition after his recent experience as a judge.
“There are millions of jewelers so to be asked was such an honor,” said Williams, owner of Marc Williams Goldsmith in Lewisburg and Williamsport, of being one of five international jewelers to be chosen to judge the final round in the 18th annual competition.
Each of the judges were flown to Albuquerque, New Mexico, in February where they were overseen by armed guards as they inspected about 90 pieces submitted in nine categories.
“There were about 10 pieces in each category and every one of them had a booklet explaining the criteria,” said Williams. “We were in that room from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. It was very taxing, but it was one of the best organized shows I’ve seen.”
Australian jeweler Debbie Sheezel took the Best of Show award for her colorful necklace.
“I was really impressed by the craftsmanship and I especially enjoyed the work by the emerging artists,” said Williams who said he plans to enter his own hand-crafted artwork next year for the first time
“I’ve already started to search for the gems I want,” he said.
Williams has been working in the business for nearly 40 years and has won awards for his work, including being rated among the 100 top retailer stores by Niche Magazine.