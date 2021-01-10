CHICAGO — Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) reported results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended on Nov. 29.
Second quarter net sales increased 6.2%, and organic net sales increased 8.1%, with significant growth in each of the Company’s three retail segments on both a reported and an organic basis.
Total Company operating margin increased 250 basis points to 17.7%, and adjusted operating margin increased 250 basis points to 19.6%.
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (EPS) for the second quarter grew 45.3% to $0.77, and adjusted EPS grew 28.6% to $0.81.
From the close of the Pinnacle Foods acquisition through the end of the second quarter, the Company has reduced its gross debt by $2.3 billion; this reduction in debt, together with strong earnings, enabled the Company to achieve its targeted Net Leverage Ratio ahead of schedule.
Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands is one of North America’s leading branded food campanies.
It operates a food processing and packaging plant located in Milton, Pa.