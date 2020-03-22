The US stock market has suffered a sharp downturn since Feb 19.
The three most popular market indices – the Dow Jones Industry Average, the S&P500 and the NASDAQ composite have all declined by more than 30% from their all-time high in mid-February.
The unforeseen shock from the coronavirus and oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia are the main culprits for the market downturn. Some argue that the virus and oil prices are the last blows to the already exhausted US bull market. The stock market has enjoyed the longest bull run ever – more than ten years – since the recovery started in March 2009.
At the onset of the virus, many market participants expected a fast recovery (i.e., V-shaped recovery) of the market where the economy goes back to normal after only a brief slowdown. Some have expected that warmer weather will help slowdown or even get rid of the spread of covid-19.
Why? The stock market is forward looking, which means stock prices reflect expected future earnings and health of the economy. Despite some signs of an economic slowdown, until COVID-19 arrived, the US economy remained fundamentally sound; with strong employment, consumer spending, and construction spending.
The market continued its decline in March despite unprecedented support from the Federal Reserve. They recently cut interest rates twice in less than two weeks — the medicine that helped stem market declines in the past.
Even with these actions, the S&P500 declined by about 25% in the first half of March, which adds to a 14% drop in the last two weeks of February. Even a generous $1 trillion in proposed help from the Trump Administration has not stopped the market fallout.
The recent market selloff shows that a V-shaped recovery has become less likely. The economic shutdown has spooked investors as they predict a long period with no economic activity.
But economic shutdowns due to covid-19 pandemic need not cause a financial crisis. If a financial crisis comes on top of the issues with the virus itself, that would be a worst-case scenario.
The Federal Reserve shows that they are willing to support the market to prevent this. But lowering the interest rate and flooding financial systems with money can only do so much. It takes the right stimulus from the Administration to help the economy turn right back on once the shutdown ends.
The key will be if households can still pay their bills; companies can pay their expenses; the layoffs are not long-term; and we avoid many firms declaring bankruptcy. If these occur, the economy can bounce back quickly.
I expect the economy will weather the storm. The stock market will be up and down violently over the next few months. But some financial institutions are even forecasting that the S&P500 will end the year higher than its current level as of March 18th.
For individuals who are fortunate enough to have an extra saving, it might be a great time to buy stocks.
Pat Polwitoon, PhD, is an Associate Professor of Finance in the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove.