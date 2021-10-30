The ongoing pandemic didn’t cause the national shortage of bus drivers, it aggravated a trend growing for years, industry professionals say.
There were 42,464 licensed school bus drivers in Pennsylvania entering the 2021-22 school year, according to Ryan Dellinger, executive director of the Pennsylvania School Bus Association. He cited data from the state Department of Motor Vehicles.
“We’re about 2,000 drivers short across the state,” Dellinger said.
The shrinking labor pool is consistent year to year. Pennsylvania lost 450 drivers from 2020 to 2021, Dellinger said. There were 400 fewer from 2019 to 2020; nearly 600 fewer from 2018 to 2019.
“This isn’t something that started because of COVID but that’s not helping any,” said Derl Reichard Jr., general manager of Reichard Bussing LLC, Danville. The company operates 10 buses and three vans as one of Danville Area School District’s transportation contractors.
Part-time pay, a staggered workday, and a burdensome process to become a school bus driver are factors at play, Reichard said. Another issue, said PJ Adam, operations manager with Weikel Busing in Selinsgrove, is that fewer retirees — an important labor resource for the part-time job — are interested in taking the job.
“It’s been a struggle for a long time,” Adam said.
Rohrer Bus, headquartered in Perry County, provides transportation services for 20 school districts including Lewisburg, Mifflinburg and Selinsgrove. The company continues to seek new hires for each one at www.rohrerbus.com.
“The driver shortage is a challenge the company and the industry have faced for years. The pandemic really exacerbated it. It brought it to the point that it caught the attention of the schools, government and the media,” said Kristen McGaffin, manager of personnel and recruiting, Rohrer Bus.
The Wolf administration responded this month with a unique recruitment effort. PennDOT mailed letters to about 376,000 Commercial Driver’s License holders hoping to stir interest in filling the vacancies. The effort had stirred nearly 1,500 CDL holders to inquire about openings as of Thursday, the latest available data from the state.
So, you want to drive?
The Pennsylvania School Bus Association estimates it takes 10 to 12 weeks to become a school bus driver.
According to the Association’s informational website, www.youbehindthewheel.com, it begins with the initial inquiry, criminal background checks and motor vehicle report. The hiring process continues with an interview, pre-employment drug screening, reference reviews, physical exam, fingerprinting and child abuse history check and school district clearances. There are 14 hours of classroom training, four written exams, six to 20 hours of in-bus training, a driver skills exam receipt of a CDL and a post-CDL drug screen.
A candidate pushing hard might be able to get licensed in about a month, Reichard Jr. said. The training, commensurate to that of a long-haul driver, including the under-the-hood knowledge required, can be intimidating.
“It’s a lot of hoops,” Reichard Jr. said. “Mind you, this is all for two hours a day of work.”
McGaffin, of Rohrer Bus, said the in-house guidance and training allows the company to speed the process to about 5 to 6 weeks. They also cover training costs and pay trainees during the process.
“It’s such a rewarding job. Our drivers talk about how much they love their kids and how much they enjoy being a part of the community they live in,” McGaffin said.
Reichard, who hires contractors to drive his buses and vans and drives his own routes, said his day begins with the first pick-up at 6:30 a.m. Because he does a “double run,” he starts by picking up Danville Area School District students who attend Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech between Bloomsburg and drops them off at the Danville Area High School by 7:05. He then starts his normal run, picking up high and middle school students from 7:20 until the final drop-off around 8 a.m.
In the afternoon, he starts his bus at 2:40 p.m. and hits the Danville Area Middle School, up to the high school a few miles away with drop-offs wrapping around 3:30. Then it’s back to the high school to get the kids returning from Vo-Tech at 3:40 before the last drop-off at 4:15 p.m.
Reichard said he pays his drivers $65 a day, regardless of how large the run is. Some contractors, he said, pay by the hour, usually between $12 and $15 a day.
At Rorher, drivers are paid between $45 and $70 a day depending on the length and time of their route.
Fewer drivers, longer rides
Mifflinburg Area School District has 39 bus drivers this school year, 10 fewer than it had in 2019 pre-pandemic. Superintendent Dan Lichtel said a lack of available drivers forced the district to work with Rohrer to redraw and consolidate routes, eliminating two buses, or four runs, from the bus schedule. Bus rides lengthened, on average, between five and 15 minutes, Lichtel said.
The district operates on a tiered system, with elementary students separated from middle and high school students. It benefitted from its earlier start to the school year as additional drivers were available. Once school began for all districts, Lichtel said the labor pool thinned. It could get difficult, too, for early dismissals and delayed starts due to snow this winter, he said.
“I know some days it’s been down to the last available individual. We have been constantly advertising for drivers,” Lichtel said, noting the want-ad on the district website at www.mifflinburg.org.
Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, superintendent of the Lewisburg Area School District, said up to five routes have been carved up or consolidated this school year. The average ride extended to 30 to 45 minutes, she said, with some students on the bus for nearly one hour. It also means earlier starts for students on the longest routes.
“Some of our kids are waiting for buses at 6:30 a.m. That’s really early,” Polinchock said.
Joe Stroup, superintendent of Midd-West School District, said district contractors Weikel Busing and Spade Busing have done well to ensure student transportation continues uninterrupted. There was one bus route eliminated this school year but Stroup explained that was due to population changes.
Students have arrived at school on time, departed for home on time and made it to after-school competitions and events without issue with respect to busing, Stroup said.
“I haven’t had to deal with any bus situations yet this year,” Stroup said, knocking loud enough on a piece of office furniture that the sound was audible through the phone.
“It’s a scary thing,” Stroup said of the prospects of busing disruptions, “but one so far we haven’t experienced.”
Making it work
Weikel Busing in Selinsgrove contracts with Midd-West and Selinsgrove school districts along with SUMMIT Early Learning and the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit.
The company was down six drivers to start this school year but has been slowly building back, according to owner Lisa Weikel and P.J. Adam, operations manager. Only one driver chose to leave the job because of COVID-19, but another lost his life due to the disease.
“That was a huge loss. He was a great guy, a great asset and he’s definitely missed here,” Weikel said.
“The (other) folks we lost were taking full-time jobs because their families were affected in other ways,” Adam said.
One CDL holder inquired about an opening since the PennDOT letter was mailed statewide, Weikel added.
Weikel drives for the company. So does Adam. The same goes for the company’s maintenance and office staff, whether it’s a bus or a van. They all pitch in to drive routes as needed and haven’t missed a run yet this school year, Weikel and Adam said. But, that means other duties get pushed to the side.
Like most all other busing companies, Weikel is hiring with more information available at www.weikelbus.com. After-school trips to sporting events and such can stretch the burden even further. Weikel said she’s even attempted to recruit parents who are already traveling to watch their children play to drive team busses and vans since they’ll be attending anyhow.
“That would be huge just helping cover trips,” Weikel said.
‘Even more challenging’
The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit contracts with Rohrer Bus, Weikel Busing and FishingCreek Transportation. Sandra Greak, CSIU’s transportation coordinator, said the loss of drivers to retirements or full-time work over recent years moved the organization to completely transition to contracted transportation services.
The contractors are facing the same issues CSIU and school districts faced in retention and recruiting, Greak said. Like the school districts, CSIU works with contractors to seek solutions when drivers are unavailable. Often, contractors’ office and maintenance staff fill in, even bus company owners.
“The pandemic and the need for staff quarantines and isolations has made this even more challenging,” Greak said.
Cathy Keegan, superintendent, Milton Area School District, pointed to COVID-19 testing and illness as reasons for shortages in her district. Licensure requirements have been at play, too, she said. The district, which contracts with Hackenburg Transportation, worked with the firm to consolidate routes. They’re also looking at a tiered busing system.
“We don’t have a deep bench of extra bus drivers,” Keegan said. “If we have a couple of people who are sick it really stresses our resources for transportation.”