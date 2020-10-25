By Lisa Schencker
The Chicago Tribune
CHICAGO — CVS Health plans to hire 15,000 workers nationwide, including 250 in the Chicago area, to help handle the flu season and growing cases of COVID-19.
Positions will include pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, nurse practitioners, call center representatives and work-from-home customer service employees.
Nationally, about 10,000 jobs will be full-time and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians.
Many workers hired nationally will help with drive-thru COVID-19 testing and prepare to potentially administer COVID-19 vaccines.
“Additional team members typically are needed every flu season,” said Lisa Bisaccia, chief human resources officer, in a news release. “However, we’re estimating a much greater need for trained pharmacy technicians this year given the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities.”
The hiring is expected to begin immediately.
CVS Health reported net income of nearly $3 billion for the quarter that ended in June, up from $1.9 billion a year earlier.