Don't toss that cup: McDonald's and Starbucks are developing reusables

Pilot programs will now start introducing two types of "smart" reusable cups in independent coffee shops in San Francisco and Palo Alto, Calif. The models, made mostly from plastic and outfitted with RFID chips or QR codes for tracking, are the fruit of a two-year "moon shot" project known as the NextGen Cup Challenge, which was led by Starbucks Corp. and McDonald's Corp. and aim to help eliminate waste. (Dreamstime/TNS)