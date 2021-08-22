Meghan Solomon and her husband, Eric, returned to Watsontown from vacation and were at a loss.
“We were in the Pacific Northwest where they have coffee stands everywhere. Just, everywhere. When we came back it was like, ugh, where do we get coffee?” Solomon said.
The answer was to open their own shop.
Cue the Wagging Tail Coffee Company. It first opened from a food truck in 2019. The Solomons shifted to a permanent shop, opening Aug. 9 at an easy-in, easy-out location along Route 15 on the south end of Allenwood.
Wagging Tail takes drive-thru and walk-up orders. There’s bar and bench seating on a front outdoor patio, plus a fire pit. The space is pet-friendly. Next spring, Solomon hopes to add a rear patio with additional seating.
The building is tiny, just large enough for the four to five workers to mix up custom drink orders. There is no interior seating.
“The curb appeal is what got our attention,” said Katelyn Neece, who drove to Wagging Tail from Williamsport for lattes.
“It’s super cute,” said Neece’s friend, Kaylee Miller, who added a pup-cup to her drink order for her 4-month-old Golden Retriever, Chevy.
Neece and Miller hung out on the patio as a steady line of vehicles came and went in the 11 o’clock hour Wednesday morning.
Having a drive-thru was the “biggest thing” in the development of Wagging Tail, Solomon said.
“There are people who love to sit out here with their friends, bring their dog, but a lot of people are going from one place to the next,” Solomon said.
The Solomons hoped to open in Watsontown but the couldn’t find the right spot. Driving through Allenwood one day, Solomon saw a small plot of land for sale. They purchased it in January. Construction began in April and finished at July’s end.
Wagging Tail takes its name from the Solomons’ love of dogs. So do some of the specialty drinks, like the Charlie: chai tea and cold brew coffee topped with sweet cream and cinnamon sugar dusting.
There’s the Marshall, too, that features white chocolate and toasted marshmallow with carmel drizzle.
Wagging Tail offers drip brew, cold brew, Americano, lattes and signature flavored lattes, cold teas and lemonade, plus blitzes with plant-based energy and club soda mixed with any flavors. They offer milk and alternatives like oat and almond.
Inside Wagging Tail, Lauren Watson mixed a latte with whipped cream and carmel drizzle. Four other baristas moved quickly to take and complete other orders. Pop music played from a speaker. The environment is lively. Clearly, they were having fun.
Watson hadn’t worked at a coffee shop before working with Solomon. She’s already off the job, having finished for the summer ahead of a return to college. The Charlie was her favorite drink to make. Her least favorite?
“I like doing the whipped cream on the Frost but they’re hard to clean up because of the blender,” Watson said, prompting a laugh from Solomon.
Wagging Tail Coffee Company, 16409 Route 15, Allenwood, opens 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. It’s closed Sundays. Find the shop on Facebook for updates and specials.