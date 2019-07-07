By Lisa Z. Leighton
For The Daily Item
If you own a home with a paved driveway in a four-season state like Pennsylvania, you already know that driveways take maintenance just like every other aspect of a home.
Two local sealcoating experts encourage customers to think about driveway maintenance long before cracking or crumbling appear.
“Professional sealcoating preserves and extends the life of a driveway and should be done every two to three years,” said Sergei Shek, of Sheks Sealcoating Services in Lewisburg.
Shek is in the third season of his business and employs two other workers.
“The rain has been a challenge. Sometimes we do 5 a week, other times it’s 25 a week, but the schedule begins to fill up in the winter for the spring and summer,” he says.
“When we do one driveway, neighbors see the yard signs and we’ll gain additional business from that.” He also relies on Facebook and Google for targeted advertising.
In addition to preventative maintenance, Shek reminds homeowners that if they have new asphalt installed, it must be sealcoated within one to two years.
“People put off sealcoating if they don’t see cracks,” Shek says. He says that is a mistake, because it can lead to costlier repairs and a shorter lifespan for the driveway.
Another local company, Riteway Sealing & Paving Inc. in Selinsgrove, is bonded and certified to do sealcoating, paving and concrete pouring.
Riteway employs 19 employees and the team is divided into several work crews who do concrete sidewalks, porches, patios, block walls and retaining walls, and paved driveways.
Still, sealcoating remains the foundation of their annual revenue and weekly cash flow.
“The sealcoating projects may be smaller in size and budget, but they are a main source of income and a backbone of our business,” Riteway owner Brandan Longacre says.
In 2017, Riteway completed sealcoating at more than 600 properties and that trend has continued, with all signs pointing to a record-breaking year again this year, despite the rain.
“Our crews are right on track with sealcoating projects,” he says.
Longacre cautions against enlisting the help of companies who don’t have local offices where customers can physically go with questions or issues, businesses that don’t stand by their services, or those who offer to use “leftover material” at a discount.
The latter is a red flag, he warns.
Reputable companies like Sheks and Riteway employ experienced crews who know how to properly edge the driveway, clean it with a steel bristle brush, blow off and clean the surface, rubberize and seal cracks, then finally apply a high-quality sealcoating product. Products should be applied by hand, when possible, to avoid overspray into grass and landscaping.
Both Riteway and Sheks stand behind their work if an issue with the sealcoating process arises, like rain interrupting the curing process soon after a job completion.
Riteway started as a sealcoating business in 2006, but over the years Longacre was referring customers to other companies and “relying on someone else’s reputation.” He eventually decided to add those services to his company’s portfolio so he could guarantee the workmanship.
“We employ seasoned guys who have been in the business a long time,” he says.
Longacre says his sealcoating crews, which manage on average 10 projects a day from spring through fall, spend on average 2 hours per jobsite.
His current business make-up in the sealcoating area remains 70 percent residential and 30 percent business, and while this time of year is their busiest, they can still accommodate most customers within a few weeks of receiving a phone call.
Both local companies take care to give customers accurate estimates based on the size and condition of a customer’s driveway, as well as options now and for future consideration.
“We send out reminder letters to our customers and hold our prices at what they paid two or three years ago,” Longacre says, “that repeat business has been very successful for us.”
On average, a small two car driveway in a local development will cost about $200 to $300 for professional sealcoating, which lasts at least two years. Repaving the same driveway can range from $4,000 to $5,000 and concrete is even more costly.
For more information about Riteway Sealing & Paving or Sheks Sealcoating Services, search for them on Google or Facebook.