By Marcia Moore
SELINSGROVE — There was bustling activity inside the KindCafe early Thursday afternoon as business owners throughout the borough contemplated how the extension of Susquehanna University’s spring break will impact their bottom lines.
Customers have been visiting downtown shops and restaurants this week even as the coronavirus has been designated a pandemic but owners said business has slowed a bit during the university’s spring break and they don’t know what would happen if students are kept off campus longer than one week or the outbreak takes a long time to subside.
“All of us downtown business owners are well aware this will have some kind of impact,” said borough council member Bobbi Owens, whose husband, Jeff Ries, owns the Wicked Dog Grille, 28 S. Market St. “All will take a hit somewhere.”
Some may follow the lead of BJ’s, the 17 N. Market restaurant that reduced its hours following Susquehanna’s announcement on Wednesday that 2,300 students will remain off campus one more week following spring break to help contain the spread of the virus.
Helen Walter, owner of Cottage on Pine, an antique shop at 21 E. Pine St., and president of the Selinsgrove Chamber of Commerce, said she expects there will be an economic impact “but it’s important for people not to panic. If anything, it will be like going into early summer mode” when students are gone.
The borough has no large events planned until late spring “so we have time to see how things progress,” said borough council president Marvin Rudnitsky.
Rick Schuck, the owner of Bots Tavern at 7 Market St., said precautions are being taken to make sure employees and customers are safe.
One employee is tasked specifically during peak hours to wash down hard surfaces, including door knobs, toilets and counters, he said.
Anyone who appears ill or ailing may be asked to leave, Schuch said.
KindCafe owner Davide Della Pietra said he’s less concerned with business slowing down as a result of the coronavirus outbreak than he is with the impact the disease will have on the entire community.
“It’s not just one business that will be affected, we all are,” said Della Pietra who hopes the pandemic will cause people to realize they need to “take care of one another and trust our system.”
A native of Italy, where more than 1,000 people have died as a result of the coronavirus and the entire country is now under quarantine, Della Pietra said his relatives are dealing with the virus situation the best they can.
“This disease is indiscriminate. It doesn’t look at the color of skin or politics. Hopefully, people will see what’s important,” he said.
“It’s a very sad thing that something so drastic has to happen” for people to consider being compassionate to one another.”