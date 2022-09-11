SHAMOKIN DAM — Eagles Wind Coffee House owners Emanuel and Rebecca Lapp are embarking on a complete renovation of the building where they’ve served homemade donuts, sandwiches and specialty coffee since January 2018.
The Herndon couple started the business several years ago, setting up shop at a farmer’s market in Harrisburg before deciding to find a permanent location.
“We didn’t want to work for someone else for an hourly wage at our age,” said Rebecca Lapp.
The name of the couple’s business comes from a song by gospel singer, Kathy Smoker.
“You know what an eagle is in the wind?” Emanuel Lapp asks a visitor. “A free bird.”
For nearly three years, the Lapps and several employees, which now includes their youngest daughter, Marilyn, have been serving customers at their 3175 N Susquehanna Trail shop in Shamokin Dam where they offer take-out and dine-in service.
Emanuel Lapp said renovations of the old building will include removal of the second floor, which for years was leased as two apartments, and tearing down the back of the structure which was once a 10-lane bowling alley.
Shamokin Dam borough manager Ed Hovenstine said the bowling alley closed in the 1970s and many are pleased with the planned building upgrades.
“It’s very positive for that intersection,” he said. The coffee shop is located along the heavily traveled Strip at 8th Avenue near the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
The building “has been a lot of different things over the years,” including a tattoo parlor and appliance repair store, said Hovenstine.
The Lapp’s son, Amos Lapp, a general contractor who owns Amo Contracting Inc., will be involved in the renovations, which will include a new coffee shop with a drive-thru service located further back from Routes 11-15 than the current shop.
There are 11 trusses being removed from the original structure which Emanuel Lapp said he’d like to sell. “I was hoping to keep them” but the cost was too high to incorporate them in the new building, he said.
Eagles Wind Coffee Shop will remain open during demolition and construction before the new coffee shop is built and opens next year.
The hours are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.