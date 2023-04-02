THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Encina Development Group, a Texas-based company proposing to build a recycling plant in Point Township, this week announced a new partnership with Shaw Industries Group, Inc., a global flooring manufacturer.
Under the agreement, Shaw will provide Encina with more than 2 million pounds of waste materials from its carpet manufacturing processes annually.
This effort will reduce Shaw’s greenhouse gas emissions and carbon footprint while contributing to its long-standing sustainability commitment, which encompasses its “cradle to cradle Cradle to Cradle design programs that have been in place for more than 20 years.
Nearly 90 percent of the products Shaw produces are Cradle to Cradle certified, meaning they have been assessed for material health, product circularity, clean air and climate change, water and soil stewardship, and social fairness. The partnership will contribute to Shaw’s overall sustainability goals and commitment to reducing waste.
“Shaw consistently categorizes, measures and channels waste toward the best possible use, whether repurposed within our own manufacturing processes or used by other industries,” said Kellie Ballew, Shaw’s vice president of global sustainability and innovation.
“We’re proud of our significant landfill waste reduction efforts over the past decade,” Ballew said.
“This partnership with Encina represents yet another significant step forward in our continued efforts to help fuel the circular economy. And it demonstrates the potential for innovative technologies and partnerships to reduce waste and environmental impact.”
Sheida Sahandy, chief sustainability officer and counsel at Encina, said: “We are excited to partner with Shaw on an important initiative to create circular solutions for end-of-life plastics. Our innovative technology enables us to produce high-quality circular chemicals from materials such as carpet waste, diverting them from landfills and helping to close the loop on plastic.”
Encina Development Group produces circular chemicals. Encina’s products provide the basic building blocks for customers to meet their renewable content goals and enable the cyclical production and reproduction of products across a broad spectrum of ubiquitous goods, including consumer products and packaging, pharmaceuticals and construction. The company is currently working through required permits and other steps necessary to build a plastics recycling facility along Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County.
Shaw Industries Group, Inc. supplies carpet, resilient, hardwood, laminate, tile and stone, synthetic turf, and other specialty products to residential and commercial markets worldwide. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.