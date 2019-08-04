By Lisa Z. Leighton
For The Daily Item
Back-to-school season is almost here and while online businesses are clamoring for your business, this year consider keeping your dollars local and supporting brick-and-mortar downtown businesses like Brushstrokes in Lewisburg or Beiter’s in Danville.
Brushstrokes is keenly aware of the lure of online shopping, so they work hand-in-hand with art departments at two local Universities, Bucknell and Susquehanna, to provide college students with school supplies — and in some cases delivering right to a student’s doorstep.
“We receive a list of students from the art professors, so we physically lay out the materials that will be needed for each class. Students can stop by and quickly have access to what’s needed,” says Brushstrokes’ owner Kathy Snyder, who has been in business for 30 years in downtown Lewisburg.
“We offer college students 10 percent off all the time, but in the case of art classes, we package the items together often beating prices on Amazon if students would buy items one by one,” she says.
In addition to a full line of art supplies for all skills and levels, Brushstrokes prides itself on a wide variety of unique items from antiques and framed art to journals and an extensive kids’ section teeming with Melissa & Doug playsets, creative toys, and hands-on crafting items. Their “test market” includes ten grandchildren who give feedback on items before they hit the shop floor.
“All of our employees are artists, well, except for me,” laughs Kathy. She and the employees test art supplies before offering them to customers, to ensure they are high-quality and usable by a wide range of customers.
They also offer professional custom framing, as does Beiter’s in Danville.
“But our biggest draw is our shop dog, George. He’s a rescued Collie from North Carolina, we only have rescues. He’s our fifth shop dog and people love petting and visiting with him. He’s also very popular on Instagram and Facebook,” she says.
When talking to Tom Beiter, second generation owner of Beiter’s in downtown Danville, the pride of operating a hometown department store that has successfully operated for more than 40 years shines through.
He has worked in the store since he was a child doing shop chores, then in high school he ran a department within the store and started doing ordering. He took a break to attend college and obtain an MBA, returning to do the store’s marketing full-time, later becoming an owner.
“Our success lies in offering unique items and covering the gamut from basic needs and everyday items, to items that you didn’t know you needed,” he says, only half-kidding.
While they offer basic school supplies like stationary and writing tools, crafting items and art supplies for all skills and levels, Beiter’s also features some fashion items that kids like to shop for, like novelty socks and tie-dyed tees. They also have a wide array of colored tees and sweatshirts, perfect for iron-ons and personalized designs, and a full range of scouting items for boys and girls.
“We see a lot of out of towners who are vacationing here, as well as spill-over from Knoebels and the Gun Club this time of year. We also have a lot of shoppers who are in the area for appointments at the hospital – it’s a very real thing,” Tom says.
Above all, Beiter’s delivers stellar customer service and personal relationships.
“We pride ourselves on our customer service; many of our employees are long-timers and they have friendships with our customers,” he continues.
“It’s not uncommon to shop here and run into someone that you know who goes to your church,” he says, pointing out that many of his employees care deeply about community service and civic responsibility.
So, as you’re making your kids’ back-to-school list this year, put the computer mouse down and consider visiting one of the downtown gems in the Susquehanna River Valley.
If you must go online, visit Brushstrokes and Beiter’s on Facebook.