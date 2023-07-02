MIFFLINBURG — Traditional diners have been a staple of American life and culture for many years, a convenient restaurant along the road, or where Fonzie most famously hung out in the television show ‘Happy Days.’
Amanda and Andrew Klose, of Mifflinburg, along with their four children, hope to bring that at-home sense of casualness and community to their Eastside Diner, projected to open soon at 349 East Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg.
“I’ve always loved the old-school diners,” Andrew said. “My dad has driven trucks my entire life. I’d go on the road with him and we’d stop at the old diners in different states. I loved the aesthetics of them, the look of them.
Klose said he grew up around the old hot rods and the old cruise-ins, with rollerblade service. Picture some scenes from the movie “American Graffiti.”
“It was always intriguing,” Andrew continued. “I loved the look of them, the mood of them.
It was always a happy place to be. I liked going to them and that is where the vision for this place came from. It’s going to be a work in progress to get it to my full vision. I’d like to create that and in the future, bring back the cruise-ins and car hops to the area.”
“Giving the area something to look forward to and something to do is one of their goals — bringing back that old school diner that is so a part of American lore.
“A long-term goal would be bringing back service on rollerblades, with outside service,” he said. “Obviously that is also a work in progress.”
Andrew and Amanda did their due diligence, went online and looked for other diners in central Pennsylvania, all the way up to New York and the Boston area. They sought inspiration from photos of classic diners.
Old movies like “Grease,” with scenes in diners, also served as motivating inspirations.
Andrew has always been into cooking and barbecue. Since he loves cooking breakfasts, Eastside Diner will offer breakfast all day long.
“This space came open,” Amanda said, “and it kind of dropped in our laps. We really didn’t have to look for it too much.”
When the family got into the space, “it needed a lot of deep cleaning. The structure, the main bone of the space, was in place. We’ve done a lot of decorating. And they are bringing in old-school like tables in, the kind you’ve seen in classic diners,” she said.
“It’s been a lot of attention to detail and cleaning so far — little touches like the metal on the wall,” she said. “Getting things to where we want our vision to start out with, and we can expand from there.”
There will be a buffet table. “We’re not going to have 50-to-60 tables to start out,” Amanda said.
As far as the menu goes, they’ll try to keep it simple.
For those interested in when their opening will be — it is not yet set — they recommend checking their “Eastside Diner” page on Facebook.