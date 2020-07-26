By Marcia Moore
SELINSGROVE — 5-OH Creamery is a family endeavor for borough police officer Monty Anders.
He and his wife, Jacqueline, opened the 23 S. Water St. ice cream shop this week, and employ children Noah, a recent Shippensburg University graduate who serves as general manager, Rachel, and Jacob, and one other employee.
“We wanted to do something to get our kids involved,” said Anders, a retired state trooper who has been employed with the borough for the past several years.
The name of the shop is a reference to his police career. Anders said he wanted to start a business that could occupy his time when he retires full-time.
For months, he and his wife traveled around the Valley testing ice cream — a passion of Anders — and decided Leiby’s brand was their favorite.
“We wanted a real rich, creamy, tastes good ice cream,” he said.
The shop offers soft-serve with 10 percent butterfat and hand-dipped ice cream, gelato, mik shakes, frozen coffee and more. All the smoothies are made with whole milk.
“This is going to be my demise,” joked Anders.
Noah Anders is excited about the opportunity to work in the borough with his family.
“It’s such a great community. I think it needed a “mom-and-pop” ice cream store,” he said.
Opening a new business is always a risk, but in a health pandemic, there are extra challenges.
The indoor tables are closed for now and orders are being taken at the walk-up window.
Anders said he eventually plans to add picnic tables behind the building near Penns Creek where people can enjoy their treats and nature or stop by while kayaking.
Business hours are 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Thursday; noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.