SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The full return of the Little League World Series will mean big bucks for the Valley, according to officials.
With the event canceled in 2020 and no fans permitted to enter the stadium in 2021, this year’s event — the 75th Anniversary — should bring people out in record numbers for the games, slated from Aug. 17 to 28, according to Jason Fink, president and CEO of the Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce.
Plus there will be 20 teams this year which will add more visitors, Fink said.
“We expect that number to be greater this year given that it will be the first year that they will have 20 team playing in addition to marking the 75th Little League World Series,” he said.
“Everyone is happy to see us moving forward in getting back to those events and activities we enjoyed prior to the pandemic. This is a major statement in welcoming back the excitement of youth baseball competition here in Williamsport and Lycoming County.”
The event usually draws $30 to $35 million to the area, and a lot of that goes to hotels and restaurants in the Lewisburg area, Fink said.
Andrew Miller, executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, in Lewisburg, said he is thrilled to see the Little League World Series return.
“After a two-year pause the return is a much welcomed and celebrated event in the summer for our hotels, restaurants and businesses from New Columbia to Lewisburg down through Shamokin Dam and Selinsgrove,” he said.
Miller said the addition of the Fairfield Inn & Suites in both Lewisburg and Selinsgrove will also see increased business.
“We hope to host even more fans and teams in our region,” he said. “As we’re still in a bit of economic recovery from the last two years it is difficult to calculate an exact projection of visitor spending in our River Valley counties, but I’m optimistic that we will see strong attendance at the event with its monetary impact to be close to $2 million for our River Valley counties.”
Fink said the Little League World Series impacts the entire Valley.
“This is a regional event given the needs for lodging, food and other associated travel amenities for visitors to the event,” he said.
Little League officials said they are also excited to return.
“We know how difficult these past two years have been, and continue to be, on our local leagues, players, and families, but we are thrilled to welcome back fans and international teams at all seven divisions of our baseball and softball tournaments this summer,” Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO said.
“We are anticipating a more exciting tournament than ever with the celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series, the expansion of teams in Williamsport and Greenville, and the return of full competition at all seven of our divisions of play.”