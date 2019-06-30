By Lisa Z. Leighton
For The Daily Item
Fireworks are a quintessential part of summer holiday celebrations providing a delight for many of the senses.
Thanks to a new Pennsylvania fireworks law that became effective in October 2017, fireworks are now easier than ever for residents to purchase.
Less than two years after the law changes, fireworks vendors in Central PA are already realizing increased sales and increased interest in fireworks leading up to the Independence Day holiday, but also year-round.
Ginger Harvey, sales representative at Just Lite It Fireworks in Lewisburg, says they are pleased “to finally sell the big stuff to Pennsylvania residents.”
While the store has always carried aerials, firecrackers, roman candles and bottle rockets, previously they could only sell to out-of-state residents or Pennsylvania residents with a permit. Now, they have the freedom to sell to all PA residents who meet the age guidelines.
Harvey said business is strong leading up to the holiday, but also year-round. The business is open April 1 through December 31 and sales are steady long after the Fourth of July holiday.
Aside from more variety and easier access, she says that residents will likely notice the high taxes on fireworks, including a 12 percent fireworks tax in addition to the 6 percent state sales tax. The fireworks tax is designated for grants to emergency medical services and first responders.
Brian Whitenight, owner of Whitenight’s Farm Market outside of Riverside, says that while they have been selling fireworks since 2007, only in the last two years could they sell bigger, aerial fireworks to Pennsylvania residents.
Previously, fireworks sold in Pennsylvania were required to be ground fireworks in the “safe and sane” classification such as sparklers, fountains and novelties, but the new law allows licensed vendors to sell Class C or consumer-grade fireworks including aerials, firecrackers, roman candles and bottle rockets, all of which contain a maximum of 50 milligrams of explosive material.
Vendors must pay a $2,500 application fee to the PA Department of Agriculture, then pay an additional yearly fee of $7,500 or greater based on the size of their location. Retail outlets between 10,000-15,000 square feet pay $10,000. Then, they must obtain the appropriate insurance levels - at least two million dollars in public and product liability insurance. After those steps are completed, vendors receive a certificate to sell aerial fireworks to state residents.
“Sales are good this time of year; this is the first year that we’ve sold fireworks all year. Most people will spend a hundred dollars or more if they are planning a backyard show,” he says.
Despite the brisk sales before major holidays, Whitenight’s and others still take a risk obtaining a license, because sales are due in large part to the weather.
Whitenight’s offers a best price guarantee, which incentivizes customers to keep their fireworks expenditures local, instead of going to another state to buy them, Brian says.
They also offer extensive education. “We are here to help our customers and educate them about safe use, including setting them up a safe distance from property. We ask customers what they are planning to do and steer them in the right direction to buy the fireworks best suited for their needs. A little education goes a long way,” Brian says.
He is a strong advocate for fireworks education and safety, having received extensive training from the Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI). He is also a member of a local fireworks enthusiasts group, Pennsylvania Pyrotechnic Artists.
“I was educated, trained and certified by PGI long before we sold fireworks.”
The Pennsylvania State Police reminds Pennsylvania residents that fireworks purchasers must be 18 years of age and that fireworks cannot be ignited on a public or private property without permission of the owner.
They cannot be discharged from or toward a motor vehicle or building, discharges must be more than 150 feet from an occupied structure, and it goes without saying that the person discharging the fireworks should not be under the influence of alcohol or another drug.
For more information about fireworks safety, visit the National Safety Council’s website at www.nsc.org, the National Fire Protection Association at www.nfpa.org or PA State Police at www.psp.pa.gov.