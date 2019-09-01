Flower vendor shares some secrets for success

Editors note: This is part of an occasional series featuring successful small businesses located within local farmers markets.
By Lisa Z. Leighton
For The Daily Item
BEAVER SPRINGS — You could say that Melody Folk, owner of Hilly Springs Flower Farm, has gardening in her blood — she grew up watching her grandmother lovingly care for plants and flowers, started working in her neighbor’s greenhouse at the tender age of 14, then as an adult worked in a professional greenhouse for twenty years.
Her full-time job as a landscaper specializing in small projects puts food on the table, but her cut flower business at the weekly Lewisburg Farmers Market feeds her soul.
She has been a vendor at the market for more than ten years.
“I was the first cut flower vendor at the market and have seen many flower vendors come and go,” she said.
The flowers are grown at her 2-acre flower farm in Beaver Springs.
She allows some plots to rest while others are actively producing and maintains a Christmas garden that is home to renewable evergreens, perfect for wreaths and holiday arrangements.
Customer favorites include sunflowers, dahlias, hydrangeas, delphiniums and zinnias. When asked about her favorite blooms, her response is like that of a mother being asked to choose a favorite child – it shouldn’t be done.
She sells cut flowers for $6 for 20 stems, an ample amount to create a large bouquet that lasts for a week or longer.
She has found success at the market due in large part to the high quality and wide variety of her blooms, which vary each week, but also because she allows customers to use their creativity to create their own bouquets on the spot.
A line of customers can often be seen at her stand taking great care in selecting favorite colors, varieties and textures. Melody wraps each bouquet in an eco-friendly wrap and patiently explains how to care for the cut flowers.
According to Folk, there are two secrets for keeping cut flowers fresh: snipping the ends frequently to prevent the stems from clogging and changing the water daily. That’s it!
She notes that the old advice of adding aspirin or bleach to the water can help too, but the first two items are critical.
“I used to give people too much homework,” she laughs.
She says that when buying cut flowers at an open-air market on a sunny day, customers should be wary of buying stems after 12 noon if they were cut that morning. She avoids the “afternoon droop” that some vendors experience by adding buckets of ice to her flowers around 10 a.m. Folk says it acts like passive air conditioning for the flowers.
In addition to the market, the farm provides fresh arrangements for brides, wedding parties and venue decorating, but she also allows brides-to-be to clip their own stems at the farm and make their own arrangements. She notes that more and more brides are interested in DIY weddings and locally sourced flowers.
In the winter months, Hilly Springs specializes in cemetery arrangements which Folk says are “very popular in this area” and holiday wreaths featuring fresh greens that last well into February or March.
“People love my wreaths because they are all greens, no filler. They make wonderful gifts. I can also fill a favorite container if a customer has a special flower pot or vase,” she says.
Find Hilly Springs Flower Farm every Wednesday outside at the Lewisburg Farmers Market, call 570-765-1500, or search for it on Facebook.