DANVILLE — The owner of Food For Thought Health Food, a newly opened shop at 353 Mill Street, said on Thursday that she wanted to offer a welcoming space for customers and natural food for the mind and body.
Growing up in Elysburg, Liz Lieberman was often in Danville, as her father had a law office above McWilliams Uniform Shop. The time she spent in the borough only strengthened her resolve to start a business there, she said.
In her gap year between college graduation and entering a master’s degree program in psychology, she worked retail at the Purple Hippo’s Shamokin location.
“That’s when I decided to do this, and open my own store,” she said. Her interest in health food harkens back to the pandemic years when eating natural foods was a factor in staying healthy. “I had an interest in nutrition and want to bring that interest into retail and start my own business.”
The products for sale are “as much locally sourced as possible,” Lieberman said. “I’m trying to get as many local artisans as I can. Overall, anything made with natural ingredients, the simpler the better.
The less ingredients, the better. It’s natural an healthy. I will have some candies and chocolates. Less chemicals and more natural ingredients.”
There are a lot of teas available, and Lieberman plans on doing tea sampling. Columbia County breads and granola are stocked. Also in the store are honeys and rubs, maple syrupm apple butters and jams.
About a year ago Lieberman started looking for the right space to locate her store.
She found the location in April, after which she had to navigate through the world of permits and other legal papers.
She choose Danville, “because I have roots here,” she said.
“I really appreciated the sense of community everybody has, especially the businesses in this area. There is a very tight knit sense of community and I wanted to be part of that.”
Starting a business in this inflationary times is a lot of work, Lieberman said.
“Starting a business is difficult, but I do think there is a resurgence in town centers. People still want to go out and shop on their days off. So the hard work has been worth it. It was a lot of fun.”
Lieberman wanted uniform shelves in the space, “but everything else was purchased locally, from various sources, such as refurbishers and the Street of Shops in Lewisburg.
In naming the store Food For Thought, she wanted to come up with something related to the brain.
The core value of the store matches her own ethics: “I want to cultivate a very accepting atmosphere,” she said.
“Whether you are just starting a health journey or you’ve been on it for 20 years. I want everybody to feel welcome, like they’re at home, and like they belong here.”
The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information, call 570-486-3132.