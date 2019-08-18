By Lisa Z. Leighton
For The Daily Item
It’s often the case that West Coast trends take a while to migrate east, but the food truck frenzy has most definitely arrived in the Susquehanna River Valley.
From fish tacos to specialty grilled cheese sandwiches, decadent whoopie pies and gourmet cupcakes to homemade ice cream, food trucks have come a long way (literally and figuratively) from the simple hot dog and hamburger lunch trucks that started it all.
In addition to local festivals, one booming local trend is a constant rotation of food trucks at wineries and breweries, especially those that don’t feature a kitchen on-site.
Some retail shops like The English Garden in Riverside and attractions like the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum are now regularly offering food trucks in their parking lots so busy families can easily grab lunch or dinner.
Food trucks are convenient, inexpensive, and offer something different for each member of the family, including picky eaters and those with food allergies. In fact, most food truck owners welcome menu customization.
And it doesn’t stop at festivals and attractions. Food trucks are now catering birthday parties, graduation and retirement celebrations, and even weddings.
Why the food truck frenzy?
Real Taste Mexican Food Truck owner Curiel Bame says, “People are cautious about what they are eating and what they are spending. Food trucks give people the option of eating out, but the restaurant comes to you.”
He noted that at a recent trip to HersheyPark, he noticed that national chains like Taco Bell are getting in on the food truck action.
Bame says food trucks solve both of those problems as the food is often fresh and locally sourced, and moderately priced, with entrees ranging from $5 to $12 at nearly every food truck window.
While Bame has a brick-and-mortar Taqueria in Jersey Shore that features 32 items, the food truck, which features about 14 items, helped build his clientele.
“We use the food truck as a catalyst. At the restaurant, we create art. And our catering is to make people happy [at celebrations and the like],” he says.
He also uses the food truck to listen to what customers want. As a professional fine dining chef who attended the International Culinary Academy of Le Cordon Bleu in Pittsburgh, he says that most often the chef is in the kitchen hard at work and doesn’t converse with patrons.
“When you’re vending on the street you know exactly what the customer wants,” he notes.
Lottie Neiswender of Grilled Cheese Café 2 says that while she offers nearly 20 varieties, her two best selling items were actually suggested by customers – “Moby Dick Grilled Cheese,” which originated from a Pinterest crab dip recipe tweaked over the course of three weeks and “Polish Princess” which is essentially potato and onion pierogi filling inside of a grilled cheese sandwich.
She has tried some wacky items too, like a grilled cheese sandwich with crickets, at the Bloomsburg Fair last year. “It was terrible, but we were featured on TV for it,” she said with a laugh.
Don’t let the simplicity of grilled cheese fool you though. Her recipes have won some serious accolades, including Mobile Cuisine’s 2019 Grilled Cheese Food Truck of the Year contest with over 2,500 votes over the course of two weeks, beating out food trucks in California, Texas and Tennessee.
John Shirmer of Pop’s Original Screamer Sauce said: “Food trucks appeal to people like me, in their lower to mid-30s, because ordering is easy and it’s affordable. You can grab it and go.”
Pop’s Original’s food truck originated from a special Screamer Sauce that their grandfather created in 1949. The sauce is sold by the bottle at more than 40 local locations and is the centerpiece for their food truck offerings. The truck offers cheesesteaks, burgers, hot dogs, and a unique sandwich called the Fluffy Pig – a burger topped with marshmallow fluff, bacon and their hot sauce. Customers rave about it on social media.
Another benefit, according to Erica Reichenbach of Miss Cupcake & Let’s Make Whoopie food truck, is the freshness of the product because items are made on-site or the day before, as in her gourmet whoopie pies and cupcakes, without preservatives or fillers. “People like choices and food trucks are a new option.”
“With brick-and-mortar businesses you don’t have the option of getting a product to other places,” she says. Food trucks keep businesses nimble and responsive to the customer.
While there is a lot of competition in the food truck business locally, Reichenbach does particularly well because she offers dessert items and gourmet flavors and decorations. She offers classic whoopie pies, but also thin mint, blueberry lemon, and peanut butter cup to name a few. Cupcakes are often decadently iced, dipped, filled and decorated.
Social media has been her primary marketing tool, with up to 95 percent of orders for weddings, baby and bridal showers and private events coming from Facebook.
You can find all four of these food trucks and dozens more on Facebook or in your neighborhood throughout the summer and fall.