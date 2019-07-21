One of the biggest decisions any student — and relatedly their parents —will face is choosing a college or university.
For those considering business schools, finding the right business school is important and I discussed what to look for in a business school two weeks ago. For those who want to study business, finding the right business program is important, but part of what makes the business school “right” are the offerings from the rest of the university. This article focuses on attributes of the university as a whole you should consider.
Here are four tips to help you get started.
n Don’t ignore private universities (at least because of the “sticker” price).
Public universities, at first glance, are cheaper than private ones.
But public universities list a price and do not vary from it. Private universities often offer significant scholarships.
For example, many students attend one of the great private colleges in the state of Pennsylvania for less than the cost to attend Penn State.
A private university may or may not be for you. But don’t let the “sticker” price scare you away from applying.
n Determine the university size you want.
I think there are two important considerations regarding size. The size of the institution itself is an important one. Schools range in size from under 1,000 students to over 50,000. Some students would find a university that has an enrollment of 6,000 to be small, while others would find it to be large. Visiting campuses of different sizes is helpful.
Related to the size of the university, the size of the average class is also important. Smaller is usually better as your professors can give more personalized attention.
One key tip: ignore faculty-student ratio and instead consider average class size. Some universities will claim a faculty-student ratio of under 20 but will have introductory courses with 400 or more students.
n What types of experiences do you want?
Different universities offer different experiences. Some have campuses with significant programming on the campus, while others do not. Some have few university-wide course requirements, while others have all students completing a broad-based curriculum. Some are in urban settings. Some require international experiences.
With so many universities to choose from, you should be able to find several that will provide the experiences you want. Think about what you want. If you don’t know what you want, I recommend touring a variety of campuses.
n Don’t let the tour guide be your deciding factor.
The previous two tips might require college visits. And if you visit colleges, you should take advantage of the campus tour with a tour guide. While the tour guide is only one student from the campus, my experience is that the guide has an enormous impact.
Based on the college visits I have taken with my kids and from stories from families, it is clear that a bad tour guide seems to have the ability to cause students to rule out a university as an option.
Try not to let the tour guide do that!
Allowing a tour guide you don’t like — who represents less than 0.2 percent of the campus population — to influence you is giving way too much power to one person.
This recommendation is easier to say than do, as the tour guide helps frame the pros and cons of a college during the tour. But simply knowing in advance that tour guides have the ability to influence your entire perception of a university—and telling yourself before each visit not to let him/her do that—should help.
These are just four recommendations in a short article. As I mentioned in my previous article, books (some quite good) have been written to help people navigate the college search process.
But hopefully these tips will help as you begin your search.
Matthew Rousu is Dean and Professor of Economics in the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University.