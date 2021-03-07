The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Bucknell University will sponsor a free, live online meeting at noon Monday to offer information on the forgivable Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan for firms with fewer than 20 employees.
The deadline to register for the one-hour session is 10:30 a.m. Monday. Representatives from the SBDC and Fulton Bank will provide recent PPP updates.
Online registration for the SBDC’s free Monday webinar is available at:pasbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/27895
The session will be held one day before the final application deadline to apply for a PPP loan, set for 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The online presentation on Monday will address PPP background, who does and does not qualify, PPP loan foregiveness, common errors and tips, how to apply and Fulton Bank’s process.
The webinar is offered at no fee through the support of Fulton Bank, M&T Bank, Northumberland National Bank, and Sholley Insurance Agency with the assistance of the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Neighborhood Assistance Program.
For more information, contact Shelley Gadoury at (570) 577-1249.