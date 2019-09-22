CARLISLE — In its latest move to make products and packaging more sustainable, Giant Food Stores announced it has implemented a new sustainable chemistry commitment.
Under the commitment, Giant will restrict certain chemicals from products and packaging, work with suppliers to ensure products meet high standard for ingredients, beyond what’s required by law today, and collaborate with suppliers to address the root causes of contaminants.
“Today’s customers expect transparency when it comes to the products that they buy for themselves and their families,” said Manuel Haro, vice president of brand strategy, Giant.
“Being a responsible retailer, we want our customers to be able to enjoy our products with confidence, including ensuring sustainable options from farms and fields to the final product packaging and providing cleaner and more natural ingredients.”
The sustainable chemistry policy that Giant has adopted outlines sustainable chemistry practices across three key areas:
n Restricting chemicals of concern.
Giant will restrict the intentional use of chemicals of concern and place chemicals of concern, including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Bisphenol A (BPAs), Phthalates and more on a restricted substance list for a full range of private brand products. The restricted list will cover both private brand products and food packaging for these products and work will focus on ensuring more sustainable substitutes for chemicals of concern are used.
n Verifying chemicals of high priority are removed.
Giant will expand supplier testing requirements beginning in 2020 to confirm that priority products meet its standards, beyond what is required by U.S. law.
Giant is committed to using credible certification programs that further address priority materials for coffee, tea and cocoa products with Rainforest Alliance, Fair Trade or organic programs.
n Collaborating with suppliers to address root causes of contaminants.
Giant will also partner with suppliers, agricultural producers and external organizations to research and act to minimize the occurrence of potential contaminants of concern in finished products and to advance greener chemistry options. Additionally, Giant is expanding product ingredient information provided to consumers, beyond what is required by law, to support the selection of trusted brands and products.
Beginning in 2020, Giant will participate in The Chemical Footprint Project, reporting annually on progress toward the commitment.
Giant will also monitor emerging information and reports to ensure that its restricted substance lists are updated on a regular basis.
The work builds upon a commitment that its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA made last year to remove all synthetic colors, artificial flavors, artificial preservatives, sweeteners, MSG and high fructose corn syrup from all private brands products by 2025.