SUNBURY — The GIANT Company announced that its grocery store now accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments via the EBT ACCESS card for online grocery pickup and delivery via GIANT Direct.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, 1.8 million people in the Commonwealth currently use SNAP. People in eligible low-income households can obtain more nutritious diets with SNAP increasing their food purchasing power at grocery stores and supermarkets.
To shop via GIANT Direct, customers need to add their EBT Card, add their groceries to their online cart and then enter their PIN and pay for eligible items. SNAP benefits can only be utilized on specific food items, same requirements as when shopping in-store. Minimum order values will not apply to SNAP users, but pickup and delivery fees will be applied to each order.