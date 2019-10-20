CARLISLE — Giant Food Stores announced that it plans to launch frictionless checkout at five of its Pennsylvania stores by the end of this year.
Powered by Giant’s proprietary ScanIt technology, the technology enables customers to skip the traditional checkout line and pay via their smartphones.
Giant originally launched frictionless checkout technology earlier this year at its two Giant Heirloom Market locations in Philadelphia.
Construction will soon begin on the technology installation at the following Giant stores: 3301 Trindle Road, Camp Hill; 2300 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg; 1605 Lititz Pike, Lancaster; 450 East Main St., Middletown; and 315 York Road, Willow Grove.
The company expects frictionless checkout to be available to customers in these stores by the end of the year.
“We are continuously looking at how, when and where our customers want to shop and introducing frictionless checkout brings convenience and technology together to meet the needs of our busy customers,” said John Ponnett, senior vice president of retail operations, Giant Food Stores.
“We’ve offered handheld scanning devices for several years and as customer usage continues to increase, the next step was to align that offering with payment options, saving our customers even more time.”
For stores that feature frictionless checkout, two shopping options are available:
n For customers shopping with a mobile device, a wallet and payment option is incorporated into the Giant ScanIt mobile app. A customer shops the store, scanning product bar codes with their mobile phone. At the completion of the shop, the customer simply exits the store through a designated checkout lane, a “payment approved” message appears as they walk through and the customer is charged for purchases.
n A customer can use a ScanIt handheld device available for pick-up at the front of the store. The customer uses the scanning device to shop and can transfer the session over to a smartphone for a frictionless checkout.
In the same way as a customer scanning with a mobile phone does, a customer utilizing a handled scanning device transfers the session to their mobile phone and exits the store through a designated checkout lane.
For further ease of payment, services such as PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as credit and debit cards, are integrated into the wallet, enabling the customer to link information from these popular payment platforms.