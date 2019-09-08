Gilson presents to state House committees

The Daily Item
BETHLEHEM — Three Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania clients presented information Thursday on their companies and the support they received from from the program to more than a dozen members of the Pennsylvania House Majority and Minority Policy Committees and the PA House Appropriations Committee.
Guests toured the Ben Franklin TechVentures incubator/post-incubator, which was named a winner of two International Business Innovation Association Incubator of the Year awards.
Nick Gilson, chief executive officer of Gilson Snow, noted that the Union County-based business is a snowboard, ski, and apparel manufacturer that designs bases in an innovative and proprietary way to provide an enhanced and unique “feel” on the mountain.
Applying aeronautical engineering concepts, Gilson snowboards and skis have a three-dimensional base that is faster, stronger, and more flexible than traditional products, storing more energy for the “pop” that is sought by snowboarders, Gilson said.
The company merges the woodworking heritage of rural Pennsylvania with the precision of modern technology, all with a demonstrated commitment to environmental sustainability. Reddyyeti ranks Gilson as the Number 1 snowboard brand and Wired ranked it Snowboard Gear of the Year in 2015. The firm has also earned accolades from Snowboard, Outside, and Bloomberg Businessweek.
Others who presented company profiles were Dr. Sam Niedbala, chief executive officer of CryoConcepts, Bethlemen, a leader in diagnostic testing and specimen collection devices, and Catherin Baily, senior advisor and former president of Rea.demming Beauty Inc. of Bethlemen, which manufactures an award-winning, elliptical-shaped makeup applicator.
Since beginning operations in 1983, The Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania has helped to create 18,536 new jobs for Pennsylvania workers and to retain 37,328 existing jobs, to start 520 new companies, and to develop 1,935 new products and processes. Since 2007, Ben Franklin clients have generated $1.5597 billion in follow-on funding, according to the organization.